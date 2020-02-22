Hot Wheels US$400 RC Cybertruck, sells out in less than 24hrs

News spread pretty fast today, that Hot Wheels had the official nod from Tesla to create scale models of their uniquely designed Cybertruck.

The Cybertruck is being created in 2 different sizes, a 1:64th scale model that is a tiny RC car that fits inside the famous orange track. Given the cost is US$20, it looks like a great Christmas gift, especially given it’s shipping date of December 15th.

For more serious Tesla fans, the US$400 1:10th scale model is also an RC car and this limited edition features a more serious RC controller. Unfortunately, Hot Wheels has sold out of this spec in less than 24hours.

Every functioning detail will blow your mind and put you ‘behind the wheel’ of this science fiction-inspired, hobby grade-radio-controlled vehicle that is off-road and rugged terrain capable. So, buckle up and kick it into Chill or Sport mode to go up to 250mph scale speed with its all-wheel drive with proportional steering to grip the tarmac and hug every curve. The Tonneau “vault” cover opens to reveal interior details true to its life-size inspiration.

Given the real Cybertruck isn’t scheduled to start shipping until late 2021, this would be a great opportunity to get hands-on with it (at least a scale model), almost a year ahead of its release.

KEY FEATURES INCLUDE:

Functioning headlights and taillights to maintain visibility

All-wheel drive featuring Chill or Sport modes

Tonneau “Vault” cover

Telescopic tailgate that folds out into loading ramp

Removeable plastic body to reveal interior and access internal battery and drivetrain system

Reusable cracked window vinyl sticker

9.9V, 3300mAh, rechargeable battery, 1:1 charge/run time

The Tesla Cybertruck was first announced back in November and while the initial styling shocked most of us, the capabilities of the Cybertruck is actually proving to be very popular.

The last public number of Cybertruck orders that Tesla has shared is 250,000, but in the 3 months since then, the number is likely to be much higher.

250k — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2019

On a recent earning’s call, Elon Musk described the demand for Cybertruck as “being far more than we could reasonably make in the space of, I don’t know, three or four years..”

There is no doubt the popularity of the Cybertruck was enhanced by the global news coverage their latest vehicle announcement received, thanks to the windows smashing.

As we know from Tesla’s in-car software, the company certainly has a great sense of humour. This is also reflected in the Hot Wheels 1:10 scale model, which features optional smashed window stickers for the Cybertruck.

More information at Hot Wheels and you can see the real thing at Tesla.