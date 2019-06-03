iOS13 Photos app adds context-aware Days, Months, Years views

on June 4, 2019
Apple are updating the Photos app on iOS13. Appreciating that we all snap different type of photos, shots of the kids, photos of the whiteboard at work, Apple are helping analyse and categorise the photos.
While Photos has always offered the ability to group photos by date, the new layout of Days and Months have a new view that shows off the photos you’ve taken in a really nice, fluid layout.
The new Years view gives you a historical timeline to go back through. This is also context aware. The demo showed off a grouping of each memory of his daughter, per year.
This is coming to iPhone and iPad through iOS13.
WWDC
