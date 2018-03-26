iRobot Roomba now works with Google Home, Amazon Alexa and IFTTT

When I reviewed iRobot’s Roomba 980 in January, one of my biggest complaints was the lack of support for home automation connectivity. Thankfully the Wi-Fi connected robot vacuums are now compatible with Google Home, Amazon Alexa and IFTTT (If This Then That).

This means you can now command your Roomba to IFTTT via voice (via Alexa or Google Assistant), or to respond to other smart home events and routines. This takes what was an already great product and makes it even better. For those that own it, this upgrade means you can extract more value from your purchase, for those who were on the fence about buying one, this may well tip you over the edge.

Senior director of digital product management, Gary Hall said,