JOLT partners with South Australian Government on $1 million Smart Charging Trial

JOLT Charge is known for offering a free fast-charging EV network and the company has just announced South Australian Government is partnering with them to launch an electric vehicle (EV) smart charging trial examining the impact of EV charging on the electricity grid.

At a price tag of $1 million, the trial will look at understanding consumer behaviour in relation to EV charging. Personally I would have thought there’d be plenty of data around, but if they feel they need more localised data and use that to deploy more charging, then ultimately consumers will be the beneficiaries. The trial will track metrics like the frequency of use, time of day, duration of charge as well as individual responses to incentives and real-time notifications.

JOLT currently runs a network of 21 fast chargers across metro Adelaide. The smart charging trial, which sees the installation of additional 50kW DC fast chargers, will build on JOLT’s existing footprint in South Australia and will take place across key metro rapid charging locations within the Cities of Charles Sturt, Marion and Port Adelaide Enfield.

JOLT CEO and founder Doug McNamee said the trial was the first step in enriching and strengthening JOLT’s partnership with the Government of South Australia, providing an important framework for ongoing collaboration and understanding EV consumption data.

“JOLT is investing in the future of energy management by understanding how and when EV owners look to charge before getting back on the road. “South Australia is a national leader when it comes to renewables, they’re at the forefront when it comes to Electric Vehicle policy and infrastructure and helping gain driver insights is an integral part of our commitment to delivering the best charging experience for all EV owners.” JOLT CEO and founder Doug

Commenting on the trial, Deputy Premier and Minister for Energy and Mining Dan van Holst Pellekaan said South Australia’s world-class renewable resources creates a fantastic opportunity to use electric vehicles as a bank of mobile batteries to strengthen our energy grid.