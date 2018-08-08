Kogan adds white goods and appliances to their growing list of products

Kogan are adding white goods and built-in home appliances to the long list of product categories they sell through their online site, direct to customers.
Setting their sights firmly on the delivering better value for large household appliances including fridges, dishwashers, washing machines, dryers, ovens, cooktops and rangehoods. There are 20 new products available today, exclusively through Kogan.com.
Highlights from the range include:
- Freestanding Dishwasher with a 4.5 star water rating, 14 place settings, anti-flood and anti-leak devices for $299.
- High-power 7.5kg Front Load Washing Machine with a 4 star water rating and 16 different programs for $349.
- One of the most affordable refrigerators on the market, a 323L Bottom Mount Refrigerator available for $459, with all the essentials.
- An Electric Built-in Oven with 5 cooking functions, chrome detailing and a huge 68 litre capacity for $199.
- A selection of gas and ceramic cooktops, from only $149.
Every item in the range comes with a two-year warranty.
We’re changing the landscape of the Australian white goods and home appliance market.
For a long time, Aussies have been faced with limited options resulting in a lack of competitive tension and pricing. Our customers have been calling out for someone to disrupt this market and that’s exactly what we’re here to do. We’re committed to making the most in-demand products and services more affordable.Sergiy Bobrovnychyy, Kogan.com Director of Exclusive Brands.
Australians are more comfortable than ever shopping online. We’ve launched our initial range today and expect to be building our offering in the years to come.
Customers can purchase their Kogan white goods and built-in kitchen appliances today at Kogan.com.