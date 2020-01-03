LG’s 2020 8K TVs will feature a next-gen AI processor, coming to CES 2020

LG has announced they will introduce an expanded 8K TV lineup next week at CES 2020. If you’re heading to CES, you’ll see no less than eight new models ranging from 65″ to 88″ in size.

The diverse 2020 lineup includes premium 88- and 77-inch class LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TVs (models 88/77 OLED ZX) and advanced LG NanoCell TVs (models 75/65 Nano99, 75/65 Nano97, 75/65 Nano95), with every model exceeding the 8K Ultra HD definition.

It seems LG are going to be using the Real 8K as a tag line with this year’s displays. While the 2019 displays that hit the market were ‘real 8K’ in terms of delivery the correct resolution, this year it looks like they’ll be delivering 8K60.

In the 2020 models, you’ll also find upgraded performance, thanks to the new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI Processor. By leveraging deep learning technology, the 2020 lineup delivers optimised picture and sound quality for wide range of content through AI-based 8K upscaling.

Based on an intelligent deep learning network, AI 8K Upscaling delivers vivid and accurate 8K images by analysing the content and applying Quad Step Noise Reduction and frequency-based Sharpness Enhancer to increase lower resolution content to near 8K.

The α9 Gen 3 processor’s AI Picture Pro is capable of recognising faces and text on screen, fine-tuning and sharpening each to produce more natural skin tones, well-defined facial features and clearer, more readable characters.

Auto Genre Selection recognises the type of content being watched and automatically applies picture settings to deliver realistic image quality among four genres: movie, sports, standard and animation.

The LG AI Sound Pro analyses and classifies the audio of content among five categories –music, movies, sports, drama or news – for clearer voices and richer, more textured background sound. Spoken words are isolated and their volume increased, making it distinctively easier for viewers to understand. Meanwhile, background noises are identified and the scene up-mixed to virtual 5.1 surround for a heightened level of viewer immersion.

Users can monitor and control compatible IoT devices directly from the TV’s Home Dashboard, while Hands-Free Voice Control allows viewers to easily control multiple connected devices with just their voice, even from across the room.

Available in 144 countries, ThinQ voice recognition is built into every LG 8K TV. And with the LG smart TV platform, webOS, the new TVs support Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit as well as both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, with Amazon Alexa Premium Far-Field Voice compatibility in the future.

“LG is deeply committed to providing consumers with an outstanding viewing experience. With LG 8K OLED and NanoCell TVs, customers can know they are getting future-proofed products that will deliver mesmerising picture quality regardless of the format.” Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company.

LG’s 8K lineup will be on show during CES 2020 from January 7-10 at the company’s booth (#11100, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center).