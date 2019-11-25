Melbourne-based Raine scooter is the fastest funded electric vehicle ever in just 43 minutes.

Melbourne-based electric transport company Raine has a hit on their hands with the Raine One Electric Scooter. The Kickstarter funding goal was achieved in just 43 minutes, becoming the fastest funded electric vehicle in history.

With 15 days to go of the campaign, the Raine One Electric Scooter has raised A$462,834 (at the time of writing), well exceeding the goal of $73,596. The first product should start shipping in May 2020 and costs AU$1,442. While not cheap, the features on offer here are in many ways, the best in the industry.

The three defining features of our scooter above all other are power (speed/range), safety, and style. Challenging incumbents Lime and Bird, the Raine One offers a top speed of 50km/hr and a range of 40km per charge.

That range is really impressive with many competitors offering just 10-15km on a single charge. At more than double the distance, you really can reach more places and for this to be practical as a transport solution, long-range really matters.

If you’re commuting into the city, it folds up for transport should you be caught in the rain, that’s not a problem, as its planned to have IP55 rating.

When it comes to charging, the scooter supports fast charging. This means you can get an additional 20km of range in just 2 hours. If you plan on taking this thing to the office, there’s plenty of time to charge up for the return trip.

The company understands there are some safety concerns out there with personal mobility devices, so have included ABS, smooth suspension, great tyres and intelligent lighting. The Raine One even supports regenerative braking to feed power back into the battery and extend range.

When it comes to safety, this scooter offers a lightning system like no other. It has been designed to ensure high visibility when riding. These lights are also programmable, so users may change them as they see fit.

Thanks to the project reaching its second stretch goal, the Raine One will now come in custom colours and light-up wheels. The $500k goal which looks like a certainty at this point, will see an advanced mobile app to go with the EV scooter.

Then there’s the other peripheral things like suspension, which most other scooters don’t have (this is key for commute around cities like Melbourne where there’s lots of tram tracks and cobblestones – plus it just makes for a smoother ride).

“We designed this scooter for the customer. We did a look of work looking into the limitation of the current scooters on the market, as well as the frustrations people experienced while commuting. We wanted to build something that was super convenient, yet really fun. And we’ve landed on this epic scooter.”

Check Raine.co for details or head straight to the Kickstarter page to get one.