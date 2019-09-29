Review: 2019 Sony 55″ X9500G 4K TV

Most of us are fairly ADD and like to jump between apps. Perhaps we’re too spoilt for choice, but the app switch is often the task that makes or breaks a TV. This is what you’ll do multiple times, every single day and really is where you discover if the manufacturer has skimped on the processor and if they have the software chops to deliver what we expect. Our expectations for the biggest screen in the house, often is shaped by the smallest screens in youre life, your phone. Regardless of the platform you’ve chosen, phones are fast and responsive and anything less in 2019 would be unacceptable. I feel far too often TVs are given a pass because our legacy TV experiences have performed so poorly.

I’m not kidding when I say this is the fastest TV I’ve used. It’s also the first Android TV that I’ve used running 8.0 and paired with Sony’s hardware, it’s a stellar experience. Handing over the OS of your TV to a third party like Google must be a difficult decision inside a company, but Sony should be encouraged by the end result and know it was absolutely the right choice. Just like the auto makers before them, TV manufacturers are generally terrible at updating their software after purchase and that also impact app support.

When you leverage a platform like Google’s, you get a lot for free. There’s the amazing Voice support through Google Assistant, there’s brilliant app support, of which can all be pinned to the home screen. There’s clearly been an amazing focus on performance with all apps launching and loading video streams faster than ever before.

I must have used the Foxtel Now / Foxtel Go / Foxtel Play apps on more than a dozen different devices and scrolling through the list of channels has never been faster than it is on this TV. I had to remind myself this experience wasn’t being powered by the latest gaming PC, but an in-TV processor. YouTube, Netflix and basically anything else I tried were all the same.

When it comes the visual performance of the TV, Sony’s X1 Picture Processor detects hundreds of different objects on screen and intelligently enhances brightness, detail and colour. From the couch, you’ll just get to enjoy clear, bright and realistic video. The processor also features an object-based super resolution technology which detects individual objects in a picture and ensures their detail is preserved on screen. On each frame, hundreds of objects are identified and their resolution is individually enhanced to give a picture of exceptional accuracy and detail. While I apprecaite the effort that goes into creating a system like this, honestly the picture just looks great, like really great, best shown off by a 4K60 YouTube or Netflix video.

As you will be well aware of, many of our content sources are still not 4K, so Sony lean on their X-Reality PRO upscaler to take content and make it look great. Sony’s implementation of motion smoothing in the form of X-Motion Clarity. This keeps fast motion and smooths out any jitter, tears and blurring, resulting in silky smooth visuals, perfect for sport and action movies. Thankfully this motion smoothing is done tastefully and avoids the trap of a few years ago where TV would make movies look like bad TV shows.

For most of this review, the TV was setup in my rumpus room which is surrounded by 6 windows. This lets a crazy amount of light into the room which means the brightness needs to be significant to overcome the amient light. Thankfully the Sony looks great, and has brightness to spare. When the sun goes down (or you pull the blinds) the ambient light sensor automatically adjusts the brightness as to avoid blinding you and keeping things accurate.

Netflix Calibrated Mode

Specially developed to enjoy Netflix originals and accurately reproduce the same picture quality in your living room of the studio master. With Netflix Calibrated Mode, the creator’s vision and intent is faithfully preserved. As Netflix Recommended TV, Sony had to create a TV that was, responsive and lived up to Netflix’s stringent accuracy requirements. The label is intended to make the buying decision easier, knowing that Netflix don’t slap this label on many TVs, so you can be assured this is a good one.