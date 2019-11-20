Review: Dynaudio Xeo 10 wireless active bookshelf speaker

Dynaudio is a Danish speaker company and their latest product is the bookshelf speakers are the Xeo 10. Personally I live my life digitally, so I don’t actually have any bookshelves to locate these speakers on, instead they’re much more at home on my office desk, but could equally integrate well into a living room. This pair of wireless speakers is the successor to the award-winning Xeo 2 wireless active bookshelf speaker.

While the company may not be one youre immediately familiar with, it certainly will be a name you remember after you hear the sound that comes from these speakers. The audio produced from these is quite simply stunning. It is a serious technical acheivement to not only produce this much volume, but great sounding audio at almost any decibels.

For the size of the speaker, you’d never know what they’re capable of and while you won’t have these turned up to 11 everyday, those times where you want to make the neighbours jealous, you certainy can let them know how good your speakers are.

So after spending some time with the speakers, it’s time to break down what’s on offer and if they represent good value for money.