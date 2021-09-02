See your music with Philips Hue and Spotify integration thanks to Signify

Signify is a leader in lighting, announces that Philips Hue has created the first deep integration of lighting and music, providing consumers around the globe with an immersive light and music experience like no other.

Thanks to Philips Hue + Spotify, the Philips Hue system is enriched with a new algorithm that analyses the metadata of each song in real-time to make the lights flash, dim, brighten, and colour change right along with the beat, mood, genre and tempo of any music on Spotify.

Advanced light scripts for every song

Philips Hue and Spotify have teamed up to go far beyond what other integrations can do and enabled the experience through the Philips Hue app itself. With Philips Hue + Spotify, the Hue app analyses the metadata for each Spotify song in real-time, resulting in a light script that on top of incorporating the beat of the song, now also reflects its mood, genre, tempo, segments, loudness, pitch and more.

Whether you’re relaxing on the couch for a cosy night in, having friends over for a get-together, or doing your chores along to a custom playlist, you’ll experience music like never before.

Thanks to the new Sync tab in the Philips Hue app, the experience can even be easily personalised. Users can start and stop sync, change the brightness and intensity of the lights, or choose a palette to change the colours of the lights.

“As a world leader in smart lighting, we are constantly looking for new ways to keep offering our Philips Hue users the most advanced smart lighting experience. Entertainment, of which audio is an important ingredient, is a key focus for Philips Hue. By innovating with Spotify as a leading industry partner, we are proud to offer our users an immersive integration of music and light in a way never done before.” Jasper Vervoort, Business Leader Philips Hue at Signify.

How Philips Hue + Spotify works

The Philips Hue and Spotify integration is free to use with the Philips Hue App – you only need a Hue Bridge and colour-capable Philips Hue lights to enjoy the experience, such as White and colour ambiance smart bulbs, a Hue Go, or the new ambiance gradient lightstrip. As the integration is embedded in the Philips Hue app, it does not require a microphone to react to the music.

This ensures that the lights can react to the music without any interfering background noise and provides you full flexibility in using your phone for other purposes at the same time. The integration works with any Spotify-compatible audio device, such as a speaker, smartphone, or computer. To experience this immersive light and sound integration at home, link your Philips Hue and Spotify accounts in the Philips Hue app, and then play a song from any device that’s logged in to your Spotify account.

“At Spotify, we’re always working to create the best listening experience for every moment, via any device, throughout your day. We’re looking forward to introducing our innovative integration with Philips Hue, where smart lighting will add another dimension to enhancing your next listening session.” Sten Garmark, VP of Consumer Experience at Spotify.

Availability

The Philips Hue + Spotify integration will start rolling out globally as an early access program to Philips Hue App 4 users from September 1, 2021 onwards.

Once the feature is available for your account, which can take up to 7 days, you will notice a What’s New update with the Spotify card.

Enable Early access and follow the instructions to be one of the firsts to try out the new experience. After October 2021, the feature will be a permanent part of the Hue App 4.

For more information and specifications, please visit philips-hue.com/earlyaccess.