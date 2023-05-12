Segway Ninebot’s $4,000 Gokart Pro isn’t something you need, but you may want it

Segway Ninebot make a lot of great electric mobility solutions with their electric scooters, but there’s one product that is purely about fun. This is not something you’ll use to commute to the office with, it’s not something you’ll use to get fit, but it sure is something you can have buckets of fun in.

The Segway Ninebot Gokart Pro Lamborghini Edition is a $4,000 (technically $3,999.00) all-electric GoKart.

Priced in line with a small car, the Gokart was designed in cooperation with Lamborghini (let’s assume they’re talking about the product, not the price tag), and features a stunning yellow finish, complete with Lamborghini logos, red seatbelt and a sports steering wheel that verges on being a yoke.

The Segway Ninebot GoKart Pro Lamborghini edition features a high-strength steel frame, capable of carrying up to 100km payload and triple crash protection. The outer front lip is soft and guards against soft bumps and rubs, while a secondary middle polymer material reduces any vehicle damage by absorbing the energy while the structure and safety of your body are protected by the steel frame.

The GoKart has a crazy 40 km/h top speed, which can produce as much as 1.02G of force on the body, letting you know you’re alive. There are 4 driving modes, with Corsa being the top, then Sport mode (28km/hr), Standard mode (18km/hr) and finally Eco mode (8km/h) which I assume is used to go pick up your trophy.

That performance comes from a 432Wh battery which is capable of up to 25 kilometres on a charge. To put that into context, it should be able to take power you for 62 laps of a 400-meter circuit.

While going fast, taking the optimal line is fun when you’re trying to beat the stopwatch, but if you’re trying to clock up style points, then you’ll be happy to know the GoKart features a Drift mode. Thanks to new TPE sports rear tyres and if you manage to destroy those, they have a quick-release mechanism for a fast fastest pit-stop.

As we tend to do in the EV world (old habits die hard), there are artificial sounds, produced by 4 high-power speakers. You can make the GoKart sound like a single or double-cylinder engine, but then an incredibly believable V8 or V12 engine as well.

Probably the most useful application for these speakers is to play music via your phone.

Given humans vary a lot in height, dealing with this variation is challenging. It looks like the engineers at Segway Ninebot, have considered this. The kart features an adjustable body, accommodating for heights between 1.3m and 1.9m and an adjustable steering wheel height.

What is really wild to think about is the transportation of the GoKart. Traditionally, you’d need a dedicated trailer to move something like this around, but being electric, can be folded up and transported in the boot of your car (assuming your tyres have cooled down).

There’s even a mobile app that allows you to upgrade the firmware of the GoKart, along with modifying the driving mode.