SolarEdge Solar Inverter can charge your EV for free

If you own an electric car, then you need to consider how you’ll charge your car. There’s a growing number of fast charging locations, but not everyone lives near one, so charging at home is an option many select.

Charging your vehicle from the grid is possible, but if your electricity provider isn’t sourcing their power from renewable sources, it removes the environmental benefits of owning an EV.

Those with solar panels on the roof, have an opportunity to use the energy from the sun, captured by their PV systems, to charge their car.

Most of us have traditionally gone to work during the day, so unless you have a battery to store the energy and charge at night, you’re out of luck.

Now with more of us working from home, there’s an opportunity to charge our cars during the day, for free.

Every Solar system has an inverter but they’re not all the same. SolarEdge has an inverter that offers a simple, easy and convenient connection to charge your EV from.

This offers up to four times faster charging than a standard Level 1 (or 240v) charger.

An integrated EV charger and solar inverter eliminates the need for a separate EV charger and the additional wiring, conduit and potential switchboard upgrades that comes with it.

Whether your customer owns an EV now or just wants to be EV-ready, future-proof their home with SolarEdge.

Full Visibility and Control

Homeowners enjoy seamless integration with the SolarEdge monitoring platform where they can track charging status, control vehicle charging, and set charging schedules. Monitoring features include:

Charge from the grid during off-peak hours with smart Time of Use (TOU) scheduling

Track solar, EV, and grid consumption for visibility and control of household energy usage

Turn charging on and off remotely via the mobile app

View charging duration, charge energy, and solar charge status

Easy inverter commissioning directly through your smartphone using the SetApp mobile application

Key Benefits:

Up to four times faster than a typical Level 1 charger by combining solar and grid power for EV charging

Designed to work specifically with SolarEdge power optimisers

Record-breaking 99% efficiency and high reliability, powered by HD-Wave technology

Small, lightweight, and as easy to install and commission as a standard SolarEdge inverter

Saves space on main distribution panel to avoid potential upgrade

Advanced safety features, including integrated arc fault protection

Flexible selection of charger cable types and lengths (cable and holder ordered separately)

