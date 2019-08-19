Spotify Premium Family plan streams to 6 users, offers parental controls

Spotify is awesome and chances are if you love it, you’ve also sold your family (and friends) on it. 5 years ago Spotify launched Family plans and to match with that anniversary, they’re launching a Premium Family plan.

If you’ve got a big family, you’ll be happy to learn that there’s support for 6 people on the account and therefore 6 simultaneous streams.

The new Premium Family plans also feature new features exclusively for families, including parental controls for explicit content, overhauled account management tools and personalised playlists to enjoy together.

Family members living under one roof, are able to leverage everything Spotify Premium, that’s unlimited skips, ad-free and as much music and podcasts as you can handle.

The new Spotify Premium Family Plan includes 6 individual accounts for the discounted price of A$17.99 per month. As a comparison, Spotify for individuals costs A$11.99 per month, so clearly, the Premium Family account is a massive cost-saving, which otherwise would cost $71.94 per month. Naturally, Spotify understands virtual no family would pay that, so the discounted rate is smart to keep paid subscribers.

For the price, you get the following features:

Parental Controls: A long-requested feature on Community boards, parents in the master account role will now be able to control the Explicit Content Filter setting of all sub-accounts on their plan. The Explicit Content Filter is password protected so sub-accounts will not be able to control this setting themselves.

Spotify Premium Family launched back in 2014, and Spotify says they’ve experienced incredible year-over-year growth, with millions of subscribers in more than 60 countries around the world. These subscribers have access to more than 50 million tracks and 450,000 podcast titles. Perhaps Spotify’s best trick is their recommendation engine which keeps things fresh and delivers you a Discover Weekly playlist, as well as 3x Daily Mixes.

Spotify is also a platform with plenty of data around listening habits. Analysing what families are listening to, Spotify found:

Shallow by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, Sunflower – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse by Post Malone and Swae Lee, and Happier by Bastille and Marshmello are the top most-streamed songs globally across Family plan members

The most listened to artists by Spotify Premium Family subscribers globally include Ariana Grande, Drake, Queen, Billie Eilish and Khalid

The upgraded Premium Family Plan is rolling out today in Ireland and will be introduced in Australia and all countries where Premium Family is offered will get access to the new features.