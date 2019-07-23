Taking a work trip? Airbnb it, half a million globally already are.

If you’re travelling for business, typically you’d be looking for accommodation at a hotel because, well the boss is paying. With many of us now comfortable in using Airbnb personally, it’s natural that want for the convenience (and savings) would flow through to the office. New research backs this up, with business travellers of all ages now embracing Airbnb for Work.

Airbnb have today added a new ‘Work trip’ toggle to make it easier to use Airbnb for business travel.

From millennials to baby-boomers, Australians and New Zealanders, are increasingly choosing the comfort of staying in a home-like environment over traditional corporate accommodation providers when travelling for work.

According to the data, millennials using Airbnb for work across Australia and New Zealand has increased by 59% in the last year. It comes as global data shows the number of companies using Airbnb for Work to help manage business travel has risen from 400,000 to half a million globally.

The new ‘Work Trip’ feature which is accessible across web, mobile and all Airbnb apps. The feature allows guests to search work-friendly places to stay that have received high ratings from other business travellers, including entire homes, Airbnb Plus homes that are verified for quality and design, and boutique hotels.

“Previously, guests were asked if trips were for business travel at checkout, this was primarily to help with expensing by charging to companies directly, however we saw the importance to place the search at the beginning of the process with guests now being able to customise their search results for business travel. This feature will make it simple for business travellers to search for listings with all the amenities guests need when travelling on business such as flexible access, fully-equipped kitchens for home-cooked meals, free Wi-FI and dedicated desk and study areas.” Airbnb for Work APAC Regional Head, Alvan Aiau Yong

The increasing popularity of Airbnb for Work comes as Tourism Research Australia found spending on business trips has increased by 5% to 27% in the last year.

“Our data shows companies can save up to an average of 49%² a night when their employees book an Airbnb over traditional hotels and we believe this economic benefit is one of the reasons we’re seeing such strong uptake across the ANZ region.” Airbnb for Work APAC Regional Head, Alvan Aiau Yong

Leave a comment below and let us know if you’ve ever used Airbnb for work, or if you haven’t would you consider it?