Tesla just raised the price of Full Self-Driving in Australia by $1,400

When Tesla started taking orders in Australia, the price of their Full Self-Driving capability was A$7,100. At the time it seemed fairly cheap compared to the international pricing of the same feature.

Without warning, Tesla has now increased the price to A$8,500 (a jump of $1,400) for the same feature. Naturally, plenty of owners are not happy, given the only recent change to remove the price penalty for adding it after purchase.

If you were all in on FSD and ordered it already, the good news is that price is locked away. If you fall in that camp, you may have secured FSD at its lowest price ever, with Musk indicating the price may rise over time.

Please note that the price of the Tesla Full Self-Driving option will increase substantially over time — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 13, 2019

A number of savy Tesla Model 3 buyers were holding off on adding it to their vehicle during purchase to reduce the amount of Luxury Car Tax paid to the Government.

The other very rational reason for not adding FSD right now, is that the features requires Government approval before they’re able to enable in each country. Until that is achieved (likely next year) the money would likely be better positioned in your account rather than Tesla’s. Depiste the price change today, I believe that’s still the case.

The feature description on Tesla’s website doesn’t really reflect this important legislative hurdle, stating that a number of features are coming this year.

