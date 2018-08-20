Tesla Model 3s are in Australia

Future Tesla owners are getting their first look at the Model 3 in person as the first cars arrive in Australia. In Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane there is a Model 3.
Those who took up the offer to come visit the car they ordered in 2016 have cued at Tesla showrooms in the major cities to take a look at what they can expect to drive next year.
The Tesla Model 3s on show are all red and have black interior. They’re also left hand drive, so while future owners can sit in the car and get demos, there won’t be test drives.
Friend of techAU, Trevor Long had some great early access to the Model 3 at Tesla in Sydney for the Today Show.
If you’re not already part of the Tesla Model 3 Australia Facebook Group, head over there to meet some of the other future Model 3 owners.