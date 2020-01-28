Tesla’s first OTA Update in 2020 features air quality report (and much more)

Tesla’s first over the air update of 2020 is rolling out across the world right now and we’re now seeing reports it’s landed in Australia.

Included in the newest update (build number 2020.4) are new games, weather and air quality report, a QR code for Tesla service Center, improvements to smart summon, and a map update.

The air quality information is fairly timely given the bushfire crisis that continues to impact Australia. Internationally air quality is something that is monitored by many countries with high levels of pollution.

While Tesla’s are famous for great air filtering technologies ,Model S and X have Bioweapon defense mode, which is a high-grade HEPA filter to filter tiny air contaminants.

Here’s some screenshots from a Tesla owner in China.

The Tesla 2020.4 update memo in China! pic.twitter.com/in9N3s6O0z — Yan Chang (@cyfoxcat) January 23, 2020

I’m yet to receive the update for my Model 3, but as with the normal rollout tiers, owners who have purchased the Full Self Driving option, also get the added benefit of being at the front of the queue for updates like this.

Aussie Michael Aulia is one of the first reporting the update has arrived in Australia.