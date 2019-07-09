Tesla’s unlimited Spotify deal is over, premium interior now only gives 1 year free

Back in 2015, Tesla created a deal with Spotify to provide unlimited music streaming in their vehicles. For many Tesla owners this was a nice cherry on the top of a new vehicle purchase, but also one of the most expensive ways to get Spotify Premium.

The order page for the Tesla Model 3 has changed again, now showing different inclusions for the Premium interior. If you opt up for the Performance model, you get the Premium interior that includes things like heated rear seats and live traffic, but the big deal today is the change to Internet Music.

When I reviewed the Model X and Model S, having free unlimited, premium Spotify in the car was one of my favourite features. With Podcasts added to that list, it went a long way to addressing the lack of 3rd party app support like Pocketcasts.

For those opting for a standard range plus Model 3, you would have already accepted you were going to live in the Bluetooth world, but for those who haven’t yet ordered a Model 3, this is just one less thing you get for the same dollars.

Naturally the question becomes, how much will this cost after the year is up? Unfortunately Tesla haven’t provided any information on this.