This connected bed has wireless charging, bluetooth and a subwoofer

The Koble Snor Smart Bed has some great features that reflect our modern lives. On both sides of the bed Koble have included handy 10W wireless charging pockets so your smart phones can quickly recharge while you sleep.

The list of supported devices is impressive, including the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, Samsung Galaxy S8 and up, S7 and up, Note 5, Note 7, S6 Edge Plus, Huawei Mate 20, Google Pixel 3, LG G4 and other Qi enabled wireless charging phones.

If your device doesn’t support wireless charging, no worries, they’ve thought of that too. There are also USB ports you can use, just connect your smartphone or tablet via a cable instead.

The bed has even more tricks, including premium Bluetooth speakers hidden in the headboard so you can wind down with audiobooks and podcasts, or wake up to music.

If you have a TV in the bedroom, then you could sync the speakers in your bed with your display and have a great experience while watching your favourite shows in the comfort of your bed.

While we’d all love to think we have 8 hours of solid sleep, the reality is we often need to get up in the night. To solve for this, the bed comes with motion sensors which activate when your feet hit the floor, illuminating your way to the bathroom with under bed lights.

While I can’t confirm this, the Snor Smart bed is of reported to be very comfortable too. It features a cushioned, upholstered headboard and wing design. Styled in grey with Oak veneer sides and industrial metal legs, it has a sophisticated design to match the technology that lies within.

Features and Benefits

Contemporary smart bed frame

2 x Wireless charging pockets in each siderail (compatible with all wireless charging smart phones)

2 x USB charging point in each side rail

2 x Premium Bluetooth speakers and subwoofer within the headboard – can be connected to your TV or smart device if compatible

Motion Sensor Underbed PIR LED Lighting

Fully upholstered grey headboard

Oak veneered side rails & footboard

Scandinavian metal hair pin feet

Mains powered

Includes power cable and user manual

Double bed dimensions

Width: 158cm

Length: 213cm

Height: 122cm

King Bed dimensions

Width: 173cm

Length: 223cm

Height: 122cm

Good to know

The mattress is not included – available separately

Self-assembly required

Product has a 1 year guarantee against manufacturing faults

Koble Smart Side Tables and Desks also available!

Product is BSI ISO 9001:2015 certified

Price and Availability

The Koble Snor Smart Bed is a connected bed and naturally that attracts a decent price. The bed is available in the UK at cuckooland and in Aussie dollars would set you back A$1,416.96.