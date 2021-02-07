Woolworths retraining 60,000 staff in e-commerce operations, supply chain as online shopping grows

During 2020, Covid-19 accelerated the number of Australians ordering groceries online and using the click and collect service. This growth signifies a real change in customer demand and the business needs to adapt accordingly. With increased competition, supermarkets are forced to optimise their operation, from supply chain management, customer service and more.

Woolworths’ Future of Work Fund will help upskill, reskill and redeploy team members impacted by industry disruption and technological change.

Woolworths has today announced plans to invest more than $50 million over the next three years to help equip its team with new skills and capabilities for the retail industry of the future.

An online learning platform will offer team members easily accessible training, apprenticeship and mentoring support across Australia.

The key technical focus areas for training will be in digital, data analytics, machine learning and robotics, with further investment planned for advanced customer service skills, team leadership and agile ways of working.

The Fund is expected to support training for more than 60,000 Woolworths team members over three years across its store and e-commerce operations, supply chain network and support offices.

“Around the globe, retail is changing at the fastest pace we’ve seen in many decades. Technological advances in automation, predictive analytics, AI and cloud computing are making core retail processes much faster and more efficient than ever before. While these changes push our industry forward for the better, they’re also changing the nature of the day to day work many of our people do. That’s an exciting prospect on many levels, but it also creates uncertainty. As Australia’s largest private employer, we want to lead on this transition and ensure no team member is left behind by the wave of change we’re all riding. The Future of Work Fund is designed to equip our team members with new skills and capabilities that will not only serve their career well within Woolworths, but across a number of industries.” Woolworths Group CEO Brad Banducci

Over the coming months, Woolworths will also into partnerships with key learning institutions and other stakeholders to ensure employees are assisted through this change.

Importantly, while the program will be built for Woolworths’ needs, the knowledge will be shared across retail and other service industries to help support economy-wide upskilling and training programs.