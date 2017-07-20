Kogan’s massive 75” 4K LED TV can be yours for under $2,000

If you have a TV shaped hole in your life (or your living room) then Kogan has just made 75″ a practical, affordable price point for LED TVs. The Kogan 75” 4K LED TV is currently available on presale for only $1,999, making it the most affordable 75” 4K TV in Australia.

The panel actually comes from Samsung and importantly, runs at 120Hz for brilliant motion graphics like sports. The TV delivers the 3840 x 2160 pixels so you can enjoy movie, TV and gaming in the best quality available. It is worth noting the TV is missing the all important HDR spec that is a must have for some buyers, but price conscious buyers will certainly be happy to skip on HDR for this price.

“Plenty of people would have loved to have a TV this big in their living room, but it was simply too expensive. From today, that changes.”

As always, just throw in a USB in the back and your TV adds PVR functionality ensuring you can record and never miss your favourite shows.

Sergiy Bobrovnychyy, Product Manager at Kogan.com,

“The Kogan 75” 4K LED TV is the most affordable TV of its size in the Australian market right now, available at a fraction of the cost of its closest competitors. The newest addition to the Kogan TV range is packed with the best features, but at a cost that’s more accessible and affordable for everyone. We are proud to have made TVs in Australia more affordable over the last decade. The big end of town was always hard though. We’ve loved the giant screens, but they were always out of reach for everyday Aussies.

Key features

75” LED display

3840 x 2160 (4K) resolution

Samsung 120Hz panel

120Hz screen refresh rate

4x HDMI ports

Personal Video Recorder

USB media playback

Price

The price of the TV is A$1,999 + delivery. Here’s the fine print. Given the size, weight and cost of shipping it, Kogan won’t ship this thing everywhere in Australia. I tried my postcode of Wodonga – 3690 and was promptly informed they won’t ship it to me. I’m in a pretty major regional city, so that’s pretty rubbish and I hope they solve the distribution issue, I actually wouldn’t care if the cost of delivery was north of $100 given the price tag. If you live in a city area, the cost of deliver is $89.00 and you can add freight protection (insurance) for an additional $19.99.

