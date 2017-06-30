Red Bull Racing confirm V6 twin turbo has been tested this week

If you’re a fan of Australia’s top tier of Motorsport, Supercars, you’ll notice the V8 has gone from the name, making way for new powerplants that reflect what’s happening on the road. This morning, Red Bull Racing Australia have confirmed they’ve been testing a six cylinder, twin-turbocharged engine in preparation for the 2019 season.

The new engine was tested in the Triple Eight Sandman wagon. Before you start getting excited or concerned that Supercars is becoming a competition between family wagons, the team is early in the development and focused on getting the thing to work, not at all worried about comparing performance numbers or stop watches.

The test took place on Monday and Wednesday this week at the Norwell Motorplex, with Jamie Whincup, Craig Lowndes and Steve Richards all taking a turn behind the wheel. Pretty sure SVG was busy working on his donuts.

Team manager Roland Dane reported that the test was a success.

“We’re very pleased with the initial running. GM Racing in the US have given us a great base to work off.”

One of the most contentious points of a possible move away from the big throaty V8 is the sound. Rest assured, in response to the question of ‘How does it sound?’ they assure us the answer is ‘Awesome!’

While the first test outside the workshop occurred this week, Triple Eight have actually been developing the new engine since the announcement of the switch last August.

Dane went on to say,

“A huge amount of work has been done already, both at GM Racing in Pontiac, Michigan and also here in Queensland. “There’s still plenty more to do, but we’re now going to crack on with the development behind closed doors.”

Of course the other reason the Sandman was used is the amount of cars Triple Eight are running this year, 3 in the main game and the spare car is being used by Paul Dumbrell in the Super2 Series. There’s some noticeable tweaks made since you seen it last, namely the front bar and bonnet to accommodate the air in-take and intercooler ducts.