2018 Mustang is coming to Australia mid-2018, packed with technology

Ford have confirmed their updated 2018 Mustang is heading to Australia. The new model has plenty of refinements over the 2017 model, but its that new front end that clearly says your driving the latest.

Due to hit showrooms around mid-year, the 2018 Ford Mustang builds on an already solid platform and refines it in some important ways. The most important to our readers are the changes to technology.

Technology

Inspired by the Le Mans-winning Ford GT racecar, is a new 12″ all-digital instrument cluster that you can customise the way you like it. This offers three separate views, Normal, Sport and Track modes which lets you make things like the RPM front and center to make sure you hit your shift points at the track. On Normal mode you may prefer info on fuel economy and current speed to be the prioritised display items. There’s also customisations to the colour and gauge layout.

An all-new Mustang MyMode offers customers the ability to save their favourite drive settings, including suspension and steering preferences, for next time they get behind the wheel. This means an owner feels like its their car, the way they like it, not reset to generic factory settings everytime the key turns off.

One of the best features of the car has been its engine note, particularly from the big V8 5.0L model. Now Mustang is going further, allowing its engine note to be adjusted. This delivers an audible experience like never before, an all-new active valve exhaust system is standard on all GT models, with a fully variable soundtrack to match the entire acceleration range. It seems Ford love modes, to add to the Mustang’s drive and steering modes, there’s now 4 new exhaust modes: Normal, Quiet, Track and Sport, also known as Run to the shops, Baby’s sleeping, Weekend fun and Get your Smile on.

The all-new electronic control system includes unique tunes for different drive modes and features real-time adaptive shift scheduling to ensure the right gear at the right time. The steering wheel-mounted shift paddles are back to give you the maximum manual control, but this time you’ll be moving through a new 10-speed transmission in the Auto, on both the Mustang GT and the Mustang EcoBoost models. Thankfully Ford engineers have heard the feedback and have improved things with faster gear-changes and an optimised shift-pattern for performance and efficiency.

The suspension gets an upgrade on all models, with new shock absorbers set to deliver better ride control, while a new cross-axis joint in the rear suspension leads to increased lateral stiffness, and innovative stabiliser bars bring sharper response and handling.

For the first time, MagneRide damper technology is an option for Mustang, designed to optimise ride and handling in all situations. Previously exclusive to the Mustang Shelby GT350, the MagneRide damping system allows automatic adjustment of each corner – up to 1,000 times per second – enabling better responsiveness and lateral performance.

When it comes to safety smarts, the 2018 Mustang gets a major overhaul over last year’s model. Under the banner of Ford Driver-Assist Technology (DAT), customers now have access to Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with pedestrian detection as standard, Adaptive Cruise Control (On my must have list), Lane-Departure Warning and Lane-Keeping Assist. Mustang also benefits from Auto-levelling headlights, as well as automatic high beam, further reducing the driver’s workload.

Ford SYNC3 is standard on 2018 Mustang, which includes Emergency Assist. Emergency Assist automatically calls emergency services for faster response times in the event of a road traffic collision. SYNC 3 also offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility at no extra cost, as well as an 8.0-inch full-colour reversing camera display.

Design

When it comes to the design of the new Mustang, you’ll notice the aerodynamic upgrades immediately with upper and lower front grilles, and a new position for the bonnet air-intakes. For the first time, the entire Mustang line up will feature all-LED front lights including signature tri-bar lighting – a first for Mustang in Australia.

The rear of the car gets revised LED tail lights for a more technical look, plus a new bumper, fascia and available performance spoiler. The V8-powered Mustang GT boasts a quad-tip exhaust as standard, along with a black rear diffuser.

Mustang EcoBoost now features a fresh alloy wheel design, while for a different look, the 19-inch Lustre Nickel alloy is available as a factory option. The GT carries over the mesh design from the current model, while also offering an optional five-spoked 19-inch forged alloy.

There’s new colours for a new year with the all-new signature Orange Fury as well as Kona Blue and Royal Crimson – combined with Over the Top (OTT) stripe packages mean that enthusiasts can order a Mustang with the look they’re after. In fact, the 2018 Mustang offers more factory-fit options than ever before, including a new single-wing rear spoiler (also part of the US-market Mustang Performance Pack).

Increased personalisation extends to the 2018 Mustang’s new cockpit, characterised by improved touch points and visual cues for a more premium look and feel. The centre console adds a new hand-stitched wrap with contrast stitching and padded knee bolsters while door handles, rings and bezels are finished in aluminium.

Restyled seating surfaces feature new patterns, while there’s also six-way leather-upholstered Recaro sports seating as a factory-fitted option. All Mustangs feature an instrument panel with an updated Mustang badge, while there’s a new key fob design.

Performance

Performance is at the core of Mustang DNA, offering drivers a unique thrill of acceleration and cornering for the ultimate fun-to-drive experience. Ford’s legendary 5.0-litre V8 engine has been thoroughly reworked, with more power and the ability to rev higher than any Mustang GT before.

The 2018 Mustang GT has 33kW more power than its predecessor, delivering a peak of 339kW – around 450 horsepower – as standard. This power increase has been achieved with the first application for Mustang of Ford’s new dual-fuel, high-pressure direct injection and low-pressure port fuel injection on a V8 engine – delivering robust low-end torque, high-rpm power, and improved fuel efficiency. The 5.0-litre Coyote V8 also packs 556Nm of torque, a jump of 26Nm, while the EcoBoost delivers 224kW with 9Nm more torque, now 441Nm.

A new 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission, available with both EcoBoost and V8 engines, is the best automatic Mustang has ever offered and boasts Ford-patented technology. With a wide-ratio span and optimised gear spacing, this all-new transmission helps deliver higher average power for acceleration – improving responsiveness and performance. Compared to the previous six-speed, the new 10-speed transmission has quicker shift times, better low-speed tip-in response and significantly reduced friction losses.

The manual transmission for both engine options has been upgraded for optimal torque. For the V8, the manual transmission has been totally redesigned to include a twin-disc clutch and dual-mass flywheel to increase torque capability and deliver more efficient clutch modulation.

2018 Ford Mustang Line-up

Ford Mustang EcoBoost Fastback (manual) $49,990 MLP

Ford Mustang EcoBoost Fastback (automatic) $52,990 MLP

Ford Mustang EcoBoost Convertible (automatic) $59,490 MLP

Ford Mustang GT Fastback (manual) $62,990 MLP

Ford Mustang GT Fastback (automatic) $66,259 MLP incl LCT

Ford Mustang GT Convertible (automatic) $74,709 MLP incl LCT

2018 Ford Mustang – Key Factory Options