Acronis opens Cyber Platform APIs to developers

Acronis have announced they are opening their APIs to developers, after 16 years. The company is a global leader in cyber protection and will begin by granting access to APIs in an early release program, that enables developers to expand their security software solutions or integrate them into their applications and marketplaces.

The Acronis Cyber Platform, which is the foundation of the company’s existing services, features a series of APIs supported by software development kits (SDK) and sample code. Acronis is opening the platform with new open APIs, providing the kind of access that was previously available only to Acronis and select integration partners such as ConnectWise, Microsoft and Google.

Participants of the Early Access Program will get extra attention from numerous teams at Acronis, including our Executive team members, Development, Product Management, Marketing, and other teams.

The company hopes to create a good dialogue with participants and factor their feedback into the program components from documentation to APIs calls, to SDKs and platform capabilities.

Early Access participants will be invited to have their use cases, and videos about them created before the Global Cyber Summit where they will be able to share their story with our community.

By accessing the platform, developers can create new data sources, new data locations, new data management functionality, and integrate their applications with Acronis cyber protection solutions. Additionally, they can integrate Acronis into their application, system or marketplace.

By doing so, ISVs, OEMs, service providers, resellers and customers can drive new revenue and solve a greater number of use cases for themselves and the Acronis ecosystem. Acronis currently serves a community of 50,000 channel partners, 500,000 businesses and 5,000,000 end-users.

This is smart economically as the Wall Street Journal highlights, that 35% of today’s tech leaders generate more than 25% of their revenue as a direct result of APIs​​.

“Extending our proven cyber protection solutions with the opening of our platform and its APIs brings our vision to market and presents an opportunity for ISVs, OEMs, service providers and developers at organizations to extend their applications and extend the functionality of the Acronis suite or cyber protection solutions and make them available to our partner ecosystem.” “We’re known for engineering excellence and we hope to see rapid innovation by developers around the world as they leverage the massive growth of the world’s data, coming from sources such as AI, IoT, edge, and cloud. ISVs, OEMs, service providers, customers and partners can differentiate and drive revenue for their businesses by building on the Acronis Cyber Platform and accessing the Acronis value chain.” Serguei “SB” Beloussov, Acronis’ Founder and CEO

Accessing the platform opens tremendous possibilities for third-party developers to address each specific vector or all five vectors at the same time – just as Acronis Total Protect does. A revolutionary product that will be officially released at the Acronis Global Cyber Summit, Acronis Total Protect delivers a new level of cyber protection by merging backup, cybersecurity and system management capabilities into one solution.

Committing to a Cyber Future

As part of today’s announcement, Acronis will be changing its product branding to reflect the growth potential cyber protection presents to the company and its partner ecosystem:

Acronis Cyber Cloud (formerly Acronis Data Cloud) is a platform that enables service providers to deliver cyber protection in an efficient and secure way. The upcoming update to Acronis Cyber Cloud 7.9 will be available to all Acronis customers and partners by the end of April, and will include support for G Suite backup and protection against crypto-miners, among many other new capabilities.

Acronis Cyber Infrastructure (formerly Acronis Software Defined Infrastructure) is a scalable software-defined infrastructure solution that uses industry-standard hardware and combines all types of storage workloads

Acronis already launched some new platform services like the Anti-Ransomware technology which stopped more than 400,000 ransomware attacks and saved users $208 million in damages last year.

Acronis Cyber Platform Availability

The Acronis Cyber Platform is currently in early access availability. During the early access period, developer support is available. General availability, formal training and certification for the Acronis Cyber Platform will be available at the Acronis Global Cyber Summit 2019 in Miami, FL, October 13-16.

The company’s first partner and customer event, the Summit features a world-class line-up of industry and cybersecurity speakers, including Robert Herjavec and Eric O’Neill. Similar regional summits will be hosted in Singapore in September and Abu Dhabi in December.

ISVs, OEMs and service providers can request early access to the Acronis Cyber Platform APIs by visiting our early-access registration page.