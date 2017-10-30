ACT Schools to receive 15,000 Acer Chromebooks

Chromebooks continue their march into Australian schools after big successes internationally. The relatively cheap and easy to maintain Chromebooks match with the budget constrained and light touch needs of school IT departments. With Acer winning the contract at Kingsford Smith School in ACT, they’ll supply 15,000 Acer Chromebook’s and and support across schools in the capital city.

The device selected is the Acer Chromebook Spin 11, a rugged and versatile convertible notebook which supports the Wacom EMR stylus, students can enjoy the best of technology combined with a natural experience that mimics that of using pen and paper.

Deputy Chief Minister, Minister for Education and Early Childhood Development, Minister for Housing and Suburban Development, Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence, Minister for Women, Minister for Sport and Recreation, Minster Yvette Berry, announced the purchase today. This announcement underpins Minister Berry’s commitment to make schools modern, supporting students who require research, problem-solving and critical thinking skills.

Oceanic Region Sales Director, Rod Bassi said,

“Acer is thrilled to have been selected as the hardware vendor of choice. Our incredible Acer Spin 11 product solution, our strong supply chain and reference ability in other large Education departments across Australia together with our team partnership with Datacom ACT made our approach and solution a true team partnership. Acer is proud to be such a large part of Minister Berry’s technology initiative and we look forward to making it a great success”