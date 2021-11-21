Amazon Australia is going early, incredible Black Friday deals from midnight tonight!

This year, Black Friday is on this week, starting Friday 26th of November, followed by Cyber Monday 29th. Apparently, Amazon Australia is going earlier than ever, today announcing their Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales are going live from midnight tonight! This will give customers more time to beat the Christmas rush. The event will run for eight whole days from 00:01 AEDT November 22 to 11:59 AEDT, 29 November.

Customers can find incredible savings and discounts across every category, including electronics, homewares, beauty, toys, fashion Amazon Devices, and many more with tens of thousands of products at discounted prices across Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Customers will also be able to support small businesses through the Black Friday Small Business section.

For inspiration, as we head into the Holiday season, Amazon.com.au has a range of gift guides in its Christmas Store including Electronics, Entertainment, Home and Kitchen, the Amazon Playmakers Top 100 Holiday Toy List and Fashion. Customers will also find gift guides for Christmas Stocking Stuffers, Secret Santa, and more holiday-themed gifting suggestions.

“We’re thrilled to kick off our Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales earlier than ever and provide our customers with incredible savings and epic deals for eight whole days. Our longer and earlier event also gives customers more time to shop and save these holidays to beat the Christmas rush. I’m also proud of our employees across the country who prepare all year and help make the season special for our customers.” Janet Menzies, Amazon.com.au Country Manager.

Obviously techAU readers will care most about the best tech deals and today we can confirm the following:

Save 15% off Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)

Save 68% off RRP on Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Save 40% off RRP on select HUAWEI devices

Save 40% off RRP on select Arlo security cameras

Save 21% off RRP on select LG monitors

Save up to 35% off RRP on select Nikon cameras & accessories

Up to $300 off RRP on DJI Drones, Cameras & Accessories

Save 52% off RRP on Sennheiser MOMENTUM over ear headphones

Save up to 33% on Bose Soundlink Revolve speakers

More Ways for Customers to Find What They Love

Amazon.com.au’s Christmas Store gift guides make it fun and easier than ever to shop and save across categories.

Toys : Our Toy List is filled with sought-after family-friendly items, many of them brand-new for the holiday season. Take the guesswork out of gifting and shop by age, character, brand, and category. In addition, Amazon Playmakers Top 100 Holiday Toy list is back, and perfect for those who want to quickly and conveniently shop from the best-of-the-best toys and games, handpicked by the Amazon Playmakers.

Shop giftable products from Australian small businesses in the Amazon.com.au Small Business Gift Guide across a range of categories including Beauty, Pets, Electronics, Home, Fashion, and Kitchen. Customers will discover unique and innovative products from startups and entrepreneurs from Amazon Launchpad. Stocking Fillers: Shop an assortment of giftable items for any occasion throughout the holiday season. Stocking Stuffers curates a wide selection of must have products across fashion, electronics, toys, beauty, and much more. From fun Secret Santa items, to that hot item for the best host, luxury beauty gifts for your glam loved one, and a wide array of gifts available for those on a budget, this guide has every gift list covered.

Deals and Savings Start Today

Customers can find Black Friday deals from today with new deals dropping daily at amazon.com.au/blackfriday. The deals included below—and many more—will be available on various dates and times between November 22 and November 29, while supplies last. Some deals may be exclusive to Prime Australia members.

Must-Have Electronics

Save on select Fitbit devices

Up to 50% off RRP on select Garmin smartwatches

Save 40% off RRP on Withings Body+ Scale

Save 40% off RRP on select HUAWEI devices

Save 40% off RRP on select Arlo security cameras

Save 21% off RRP on select LG monitors

Save up to 35% off RRP on select Dell laptops and monitors

Save up to 40% off RRP on select Lenovo devices

Save 13% off RRP on select Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio

Save up to 34% off RRP on select Beats products

Save 15% off Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)

Save on select Sony headphones and soundbars

Save on Teac A7 55 inch QLED 4K TV

Save up to 35% off RRP on select Yamaha Soundbars & HiFi

Save up to 30% off RRP on select ASUS Range

Save up to 57% off RRP on select Sandisk & Western Digital Storage devices

Save 25% off RRP on select Wacom Graphic tablets

30% off RRP on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/S7+, Mystic Navy

Save up to 40% off RRP on select MSI laptops

Save up to 44% off RRP on select ASUS Chromebooks & Zenbooks

Save 25% off RRP on select Lenovo IdeaPads

Save up to 40% off RRP on select HP products

Save 25% off RRP on select Lenovo monitors

Save up to 35% off RRP on select Nikon cameras & accessories

Up to $300 off RRP on DJI Drones, Cameras & Accessories

Save on select Canon cameras and lenses

Save up to 30% off RRP on select camera tripods and backpacks

Save up to 30% off RRP on select Smartphone tripods and accessories

Save on select Panasonic cameras, home entertainment, phones, and headphones

Save up to 33% on select Jabra noise cancelling earbuds

52% off RRP on Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Headphones for Prime Members

Save 52% off RRP on Sennheiser MOMENTUM over ear headphones

Save up to 33% on Bose Soundlink Revolve speakers

Save on Jays headphones and speakers

Save on select Philips OLED TV

Save on select Soundpeats products

Save on select Anker products

Save on select GOOLOO Automotive products

Save on select Romoss powerbanks and more

Save on select AFTERSHOKZ headphones and more

Save on select Neewer camera accessories and more

For the Home

Save 35% off RRP on Philips Air Fryer Essential

Save up to 30% off the InstantPot range

Save on 40% off RRP on Philips Coffee Series 2200

Save on 55% off RRP on Tefal Cook4me+ Red

Save 25% off on Sunbeam and FoodSaver kitchen essentials

Save 46% on Philips Series 2000 Air Purifier

Save on select Tontine pillows, quilts, and bedding

Save 56% off RRP on iRobot e515000 Roomba e5 Robot vacuum cleaner (Black)

Save on select BLACK+DECKER power tools and home cleaning

Save on select Eufy smart home products

Save on select Philips Hue smart lighting

Save on select Russell Hobbs & George Foreman essentials

Save on select ECOVACS Robotics products

Save on select ASAKUKI aromatherapy products

Save on select Arovec products

Save on select Inkbird products

Save on select Golden maple arts & crafts products

Save up to 30% off RRP on select CoredyAU robot vacuum cleaner

Save on select CoredyAU Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Automotive

Save 30% off RRP on NOCO products

Garden and Tools

Save up to 35% off RRP on a range of Bosch lawn & garden essentials

Save up to 49% off RRP on Bosch tools

Save on Makita Power tools

Save on Dewalt Power tools and accessories

Toys

Save on select LEGO

Save on action figures including Transformers, Star Wars and Marvel

Save on select VR distribution games

Save on select Hasbro

Save on select Dolls including Barbie, LOL Surprise, Rainbow High, Bratz and more

Local Businesses

Save on Boomjoy household cleaning products

Save on select Little Archer & Co baby products

Save on select Express Pods Original Irish Cream Coffee Pods

Save on premium Leather Orbitkey 2.0

Books, Video Games, DVDs, Music and Entertainment

Save up to 60% off RRP on select bestselling titles

Save 60% off RRP on The Barefoot Investor

Save 60% off RRP on Sort Your Money Out

Save 50% off RRP on Atomic Habits by James Clear

Save 33% off RRP on PlayStation Plus 12 month membership

Receive $100 Amazon AU promotional credit with select Oculus Quest 2 VR Headsets

Save on Back 4 Blood video games

Save on select range of DVD boxsets

Save on select range of 4K DVDs

Save on select CD + Vinyl

Save at least 25% off RRP on select Alesis Keyboards, Drumpads and Drumkits

Audible : Customers who haven’t tried Audible can get their first 3 months for 99c including a credit to spend on an audiobook of their choice each month and access to the Plus Catalogue, a selection of thousands of titles – no credits needed. 99c now, $16.45/month after 3 months. Renews automatically. Cancel Anytime^.

Customers who haven’t tried Audible can get their first 3 months for 99c including a credit to spend on an audiobook of their choice each month and access to the Plus Catalogue, a selection of thousands of titles – no credits needed. 99c now, $16.45/month after 3 months. Renews automatically. Cancel Anytime^. Amazon Music : For a limited time, customers who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can sign up to get three months of the premium subscription service free -with unlimited access to more than 75 million songs, ad-free and millions of podcast episodes.

For a limited time, customers who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can sign up to get three months of the premium subscription service free -with unlimited access to more than 75 million songs, ad-free and millions of podcast episodes. Prime Video:This Black Friday, Prime Video will offer select popular and new releases movies to rent $2.99 or less. Deals will roll out over the next few months, so be sure to check back for updates.

Amazon Devices

Save $70 off RRP on All-new Echo Buds (2nd Gen)

Save 40% off RRP on Fire TV Stick 4K

Save 68% off RRP on Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Save 50% off RRP on Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

Save $70 off RRP on All-new Kindle Paperwhite (8GB)

Save up to 25% off RRP on select Ring Home Security

Gift Cards

Amazon Gift Cards : From November 22-30, Amazon.com.au Gift Card shoppers will receive a $5 promotional credit with the purchase of $75 or more in Amazon.com.au Gift Cards, while supplies last.

From November 22-30, Amazon.com.au Gift Card shoppers will receive a $5 promotional credit with the purchase of $75 or more in Amazon.com.au Gift Cards, while supplies last. Branded Gift Cards: From November 26-29, buy $100 or more in Netflix or RedBalloon Gift Cards and receive a $10 promotional credit, while supplies last.

Additional Tips for Shopping on Amazon.com.au and Ways to Save This Season

Shop with Alexa : Add to your shopping list, ask for product recommendations, and track your delivery, all by asking Alexa. Plus, to shop holiday deals just say, “Alexa, what are my deals?”

: Add to your shopping list, ask for product recommendations, and track your delivery, all by asking Alexa. Plus, to shop holiday deals just say, “Alexa, what are my deals?” Subscribe and Save : Use Subscribe and Save for savings on repeat purchases, including everything from everyday essentials for the home to pet supplies and other products you’ll need throughout the holiday season and through the new year.

: Use Subscribe and Save for savings on repeat purchases, including everything from everyday essentials for the home to pet supplies and other products you’ll need throughout the holiday season and through the new year. Become an Amazon Prime member : Prime offers the best of shopping, savings, and entertainment to make the holiday season more fun and convenient. With Amazon Prime, members have access to free delivery on Prime eligible orders. Customers who do not have Prime can enjoy free delivery on eligible orders above $39 when shipped by Amazon AU. New customers in Australia can join Prime at amazon.com.au/prime with Amazon’s 30-day free trial, and then pay AU$6.99 a month, or save with an annual membership at AU$59. Learn more at amazon.com.au/prime.

: Prime offers the best of shopping, savings, and entertainment to make the holiday season more fun and convenient. With Amazon Prime, members have access to free delivery on Prime eligible orders. Customers who do not have Prime can enjoy free delivery on eligible orders above $39 when shipped by Amazon AU. New customers in Australia can join Prime at amazon.com.au/prime with Amazon’s 30-day free trial, and then pay AU$6.99 a month, or save with an annual membership at AU$59. Learn more at amazon.com.au/prime. Choice and Control Over Deliveries: Whether road-tripping to see family, staying home and need a secure delivery location, or sending a gift to a loved one or friend, customers can choose to have their order delivered to one of more than 800 Amazon Lockers and Counters around Australia. Conveniently located at banks, shopping centres, newsagents and petrol stations Amazon’s secure parcel pick up points give customers control over when and where they collect their order and is free for Prime members.

Whether road-tripping to see family, staying home and need a secure delivery location, or sending a gift to a loved one or friend, customers can choose to have their order delivered to one of more than 800 Amazon Lockers and Counters around Australia. Conveniently located at banks, shopping centres, newsagents and petrol stations Amazon’s secure parcel pick up points give customers control over when and where they collect their order and is free for Prime members. Extended Returns Window: Amazon has also announced an extended change of mind returns window for the holiday season with most of the items purchased between October 1 and December 31 able to be returned for change of mind until January 31, 2022.

For a full list of tips for shopping on Amazon.com.au and ways to save this season, visit the About Amazon blog.