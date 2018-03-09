ASUS announces the ProArt PA32UC a 32″ 4K IPS display that’s crazy accurate

ASUS today announced a new 32-inch 4K UHD IPS professional monitor, the the ProArt PA32UC. This features Thunderbolt 3, a ridiculous 100,000,000:1 contrast Ratio (ASCR) and a 178° viewing angle. The key difference between a consumer grade and a professional grade monitor is accuracy. With ultra HD Premium certification, this display is capable of producing an extremely lifelike HDR experience (up to 1,000cd/m2 of brightness), as well as delivering a wide color gamut of 85% Rec. 2020, 99.5% Adobe RGB, 95% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB for high-end video editing.

Asus also throws in advanced calibration technology that includes a 14-bit lookup table for color accuracy and 5 x 5 grid uniformity testing. This helps to make sure things look the same between the source material and the monitor, but importantly the same between monitors.

Extreme contrast and high color fidelity

ProArt P32UC features a 32-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 138ppi panel for 4X-higher pixel density and up to 300% more onscreen space than other Full HD monitors of a similar size, delivering extraordinary clarity with the finest details. With a wide color gamut, the monitor exceeds industry standards by achieving 85% Rec. 2020, 99.5% Adobe RGB, 95% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB. ProArt P32UC features 14-bit color graphics to display more than 1.07 billion colors. It also uses a 14-bit internal lookup table and supports Gamma values of 2.6, 2.4, 2.2, 2.0, and 1.8 to produce natural-looking images with smoother transitions between hues.

ProArt PA32UC monitors are pre-calibrated to guarantee industry-leading color accuracy with a ∆E value below 2. Each monitor comes with a report of calibration levels 63, 127 and 255, and features advanced gray-scale tracking technology to ensure your images are accurately reproduced onscreen. The monitor also includes technology to ensure 95% uniformity compensation to guard against brightness and chroma (color) fluctuations on different parts of across the screen.

Deepest blacks, brightest whites

ProArt PA32UC has an Ultra HD Premium certification — the industry standard for HDR. Designed to enhance the contrast between the brightest and darkest parts of an image, HDR technology delivers exceptional onscreen clarity and detail. Featuring a full-array LED backlight with ASUS LED Driving technology, ProArt PA32UC has 384 LED zones and a peak brightness of 1,000cd/m2, so it can produce the deepest blacks and the brightest whites.

Thunderbolt 3: The USB-C that does it all

For unrivaled expandability and versatile, ultrafast connections, ProArt PA32UC offers two Thunderbolt 3 ports for data transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps, DisplayPort and USB 3.1 with Power Delivery for providing up to 60W of power to external devices. In addition, users can daisy-chain two 4K UHD monitors through a single port without the need for a hub or a switch.

ASUS ProArt Calibration technology

Whether on a desktop or laptop, PC or Mac, ASUS ProArt Calibration Technology offers color accuracy tuning and uniformity compensation to make things easy when it’s time to recalibrate the display’s brightness and color consistency. Users can choose from a variety of advanced setups to achieve optimum color accuracy; get 3 x 3 and 5 x 5 uniformity compensation matrices to ensure consistent brightness; and save all color parameter profiles on the monitor’s internal scaler integrated circuit chip. ASUS ProArt is also compatible with major hardware calibrators such as X-rite i1 Display Pro and Datacolor Spyder 5 series.

Availability & Pricing

By this stage, you’ll know if you’re in the market for this monitor or not. So now the question of when can you get one? The ASUS ProArt PA32UC will be available from May 2018 in Australian and New Zealand and will set you back around A$3,499.00. During the first introductory launch period, Asus are including a bonus X-rite Calibrator.