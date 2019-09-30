Aussie Broadband now allow customers to ‘Kick’ their own service

Australian Retail Service Provider RSP) Aussie Broadband is now offering customers a new feature through their MyAussie mobile app. Customers can now “kick” their own connection.

Basically this means you can request a service restart all the way through the network, rather than just at a modem level on-premises. We’ve all probably been through that experience where the internet drops at home and our only real option is to power cycle the router.

If that still doesn’t work, there’s usually a lengthy phone call to your RSP to get assistance. Now Aussie Broadband is offering customers another step in self-service to get an entirely new session.

Aussie Broadband says this is much more thorough than just “turn it off and then on again.” For a couple of minutes of your time, it’s probably a great second layer of diagnostics and issue resolution that’s worth trying.

The feature was built by Aussie Broadband’s in-house development team in just 45 days. ‘Kick Connection’ is available in the MyAussie app, which over 39,000 customers already have and use for account billing, usage monitoring and speed tests. That number accounts for more than 25% of active customers since its launch in March 2019.

MyAussie are pretty keen on offering innovative features for customers and this is the first time an Aussie provider has offered this feature.

Customers can use MyAussie to diagnose and troubleshoot their own NBN connection – lodge a fault with the support team, check their usage and update their account details. If you’re moving house, you can also use the app to relocate a service at any time. This avoids having to call, unlike many other companies, if you need to change address or even add a service.

The company motto is ‘Be good to people’ a fairly Aussie sounding version of Google’s ‘Don’t be evil’. As a result, Aussie Broadband has seen a huge demand in people using this service.

After experimenting with some other RSPs, I've happily been with Aussie Broadband for a couple of years now and had a great experience.

Aussie Broadband is a locally owned and operated telecommunications services provider. They built their own national nbn network to provide a high-quality service. Over the past 16 years it has grown from a small regional telco to the 5th largest provider of new nbn services nationally.

