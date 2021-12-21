Breaking: TikTok coming in Tesla’s Holiday Update, Release Notes for 2021.44.25 leak

The release notes for Tesla’s big (fun) holiday software update have just leaked online. Version 2021.44.25 of the software will include TikTok, Sonic the Hedgehog and a slew of other improvements.

This update looks to be a big one, with around 15 new features and changes. The details for each change is available below, which comes to us via Emulsifide. Comparing the update to what we speculated yesterday, there are a couple of items that we got right, while some like bringing FSD visualisations to the production build are still on the to-do list for 2022.

While this software update is expected to come to all supported Tesla vehicles, we are also expecting FSD Beta 10.8 to arrive this week.

Light Show

Watch your Tesla dance to a choreographed light show any time of year. Open Toybox, tap Light Show and follow the instructions.

Customizable App Launcher

Drag and drop your favorite apps to any position along the bottom menu bar for easy access. To customize your menu bar, hold any icon and then drag to reorder. To adjust climate controls such as heated seats and defrost, tap on the temperature or swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

Simplified Controls

The display has been simplified to focus on navigation, media and the most common primary controls.

For windshield wipers and status bar information, tap Controls

For charging controls tap Controls > Charging

For trip and odometer information tap Controls > Trips

For tire pressure information tap Controls > Service

Note: Activating the windshield wipers via the stalk will continue to display the wiper card.

Blind Spot Camera

You can now automatically see a live camera view of your blind spot whenever you activate the turn signal. To enable, tap Controls > Autopilot > Automatic Blind Spot Camera.

Edit Waypoints

Easily reorder or add multiple destinations to your route with updated arrival times. To add a stop, or edit a trip, initiate a navigation route, and tap the more options button on the turn list.

TikTok

You can now watch TikTok from your touchscreen. To launch, tap the Theatre icon from the bottom bar and select TikTok while your car is in park.

Sonic the Hedgehog

Jump into the original Sonic the Hedgehog! Speed by in a blur using the supersonic spin attack at high speed, defy gravity around loop-the-loops and defeat Dr. Eggman as the fastest hedgehog of all time. Gotta Go Fast!

The Battle of Polytopia – Multiplayer Support

You can now play The Battle of Polytopia with friends using the new multiplayer mode.

Sudoku

Fill every square and enjoy this classic logic puzzle game, featuring five difficulty levels and a smart hint system for beginners.

Cold Weather Improvements

You can now precondition the cabin from the Tesla app when your battery is at a lower state of charge. Simply turn on the climate from your Tesla app and override the previous setting by tapping “Yes” on the confirmation pop-up window.

Note: To protect your car’s battery, climate will remain unavailable under extreme low charge scenarios. This feature requires the Tesla mobile app version 4.4.0 or later.

Automatic Seat Heaters

First row seat heaters can now automatically regulate seat temperature based on the cabin environment and the climate control set temperature. To access seat heating controls, tap the temperature settings to bring up the HVAC panel.

Note: HVAC system must be in Auto to use automatic seat heating.

Manage Dashcam Clips

Easily delete all dashcam video clips directly from the touchscreen by tapping Controls > Safety > Dashcam > Delete Dashcam Clips.

Dark Mode

You can now change to a dark themed display. Tap Controls > Display > Appearance and select Dark.

Hide Map Details

Simplify your navigation app and hide map details by tapping the pin button on the map.

So now the big question – when will you get this update in your Tesla? It is difficult to know with certainty, but given this is effectively a Christmas update, we can expect it to be rolled out to vehicles this week. The fact we’re seeing the release notes today means that it is in a vehicle, likely a staff vehicle. From here, it’ll be deployed across the fleet likely over the next few days and hopefully by the time Santa slides down the chimney, most cars have it.