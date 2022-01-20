Brissy-based EVOS scores $837k grant to commercialise Electric Vehicle charger and energy management platform

Brisbane-based EV charging company EVOS has scored big in the latest round of funding from AusIndustry.

Last year, the company launched a home charging solution for electric vehicles known as the Fleet Home22. This offers up to 7.4kW on single-phase power, or up to 22kW if you have three-phase and came in a distinctive and stylish glossy circular design.

The company has bigger plans, with their eyes now firmly set on the commercial EV market. The company will shortly launch the Fleet Twin, a dual 22kW AC charger for fleets.

EVOS has scored $837,472 in funding from AusIndustry as part of the latest wave of Accelerating Commercialisation grants.

Evos Energy will use the grant to commercialise and scale this platform, achieve global exports, create smart jobs, reduce the cost of electric vehicle charging and help businesses transition to carbon-free transportation.

