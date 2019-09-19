Daimler (inc Mercedes-Benz) is ending ICE developement, going full electric

This is massive! Overnight Teslarati delivered some very interesting news about the future of one of the biggest auto makers on the planet. Quoting a source from German motoring magazine Auto Motor und Sport, Daimler development chief Markus Schaefer, is reported to have commited to end the development of Internal Combustion Engines (ICE) in future vehicles, instead replacing the focus with a pure EV drivetrain.

Those not familiar with Diamler’s sub brands, they include some small names you may of heard, like Mercedes, Maybach, Freightliner, Western Star, Mitsubishi Fuso and Smart (the people that make the tiny cars).

This means an announcement of platform development shifting to EVs by Diamler, has widespread consequences for the who auto group.

After posting the Aritcle, Elon Musk, who’s mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, congratulated Diamler on the decision.

Electric is the future! Congratulations Daimler!! https://t.co/Zg2VSj4tjO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 19, 2019

This was followed by a response from Mercedes-Benz, confirming that they’re on board. Must then followed up with another reply, detailing how significant this decision is for the world.

Very meaningful action by the company that invented the internal combustion engine. People will remember this day. Respect. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 19, 2019

It takes a lot of meetings, discussions, debates internally before an announcement like this is made, I’m sure with many opponents who would be incredibly nervous stepping away from the cash cow that has been the traditional drivetrain for decades.

This has massive ramifications for the people that work at these companies, but the writing has been on the wall for some time. While recent years have seen some efficiency gains, the development available in ICE is incremental, while the opportunity in the EV and battery space is significant.

Mercedes, like a growing number of other auto brands, announced on the 24th July, 2017 that they were officially entering the Formula E championship in the 2019/2020 season. This commences in November this year.

In terms of trucks (and busses) Diamler’s sub brands are also substantially effected by this, but with competion like Musk’s Tesla Semi, they’ll need to move fast. One of the biggest shifts is certainly the drive train to be all electric, but so is the need for autonomous vehicles that make transiting freight around the world, infinitely safer. On that front, Dialmer are also investing.

Take a look at Diamler’s website and you’ll see they’re all about Electric.