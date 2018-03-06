Ford’s new special edition Ford Mustang BULLITT is coming to Australia. One of the most legendary car chases in cinematic history, the iconic 10-minute sequence in the Warner Bros. film BULLITTfollows Steve McQueen at the wheel of a 1968 Mustang GT fastback as he chases two hitmen through the streets of San Francisco, USA.

President and CEO, Ford Australia, Graeme Whickman said,

“Steve McQueen as BULLITT created a legend and Mustang BULLITT is the perfect way to salute an icon of the silver screen,” “We’re excited to offer Australian buyers the Mustang BULLITT, especially on the 50th anniversary of the legendary film.”

Ford Mustang BULLITT: A unique version of Australia’s favourite sports car

The arrival of the Ford Mustang to Australia in late 2015 has seen it become a go-to vehicle for Australians searching for unmistakable design, performance and value for money. February 2018 saw Mustang leading sports car sales nationally for the 26th consecutive month, showing that Australia’s appetite for performance cars that offer emotive design, scintillating performance and make a statement at a standstill continues to flourish.

We have to be quite honest about it – Mustang has far exceeded our expectations, and for that, we hope that the 2018 model – and the arrival of Mustang BULLITT – goes to show that we’re bringing in even more choices, options and flavours to help give customers the Ford Mustang they want.

The Ford Mustang is offered in both Fastback and Convertible body styles in Australia, with a choice of 2.3-litre EcoBoost or 5.0-litre V8 engines. With SYNC 3i in every Mustang, which offers in-built sat-nav as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Autoiismartphone compatibility,Australian-specification Mustang also offers a Performance Pack as standard, which includes 19-inch alloys, a sports suspension tune and, on Mustang GT, high-performance Brembo brakes. The most popular colour chosen by Australia Mustang buyers is, of course, Race Red.

As a vehicle that’s customised, modified and raced all over the world, Ford Performance parts were made available for Mustang through Ford Australia dealerships in early 2017, offering even greater levels of visual differentiation, handling and overall performance for Australian buyers. These include styling kits, performance exhaust systems and suspension packages to enable Mustang to be tuned to specific driving characteristics and tastes.

“If you haven’t driven a Mustang, I recommend you get behind the wheel,” said Whickman. “It’s an experience like no other, it begins from the moment you walk up to a Mustang – and then you sit in it and fire it up. It should be on everyone’s bucket list.”

Further details and Australian specification of the 2018 Ford Mustang BULLITT special edition will be announced closer to the vehicles launch.