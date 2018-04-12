Free software update turns Nest Cam IQ into a Google Home

Aussie customers can now use Google Assistant with their Nest Cam IQ, as part of a new integration. With no additional hardware required, the Nest Cam IQ will double-up as your very own Google Home – the first product of its kind to have the Google Assistant built-in. The free software update is available now, for all current and new Nest Cam IQ customers.

The update will let you manage your smart home devices with your voice, whether that’s switching on the lights when you’ve got your hands full or turning the music down in the other room.

Nest has also updated its subscription service, Nest Aware, including a new price plan – more details here and below.

The security camera that’s also your personal assistant:

Nest Cam IQ is the first security camera to have the Google Assistant built-in

It already knows a person from a thing. And the Google Assistant will add a whole new level of intelligence by helping answer questions, control your home, and manage tasks

To launch the Google Assistant on your Nest Cam IQ indoor, just say “Hey Google” followed by your query or command

The Google Assistant is available as part of Nest app update, available in Australia now

Nest Aware updates:

Nest is adding a 5-day plan for A$7 (incl GST) a month, in addition to the existing 10-day/$14 incl GST and 30-day/$30 (incl GST) plans

Nest Aware person alerts can now tell the difference between a person and a thing in your Activity Zones, for Nest Cam IQ

Nest Aware will now be able to merge duplicate familiar faces of the same person within your photo collections