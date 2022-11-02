GIVEAWAY: Red Bull won F1, now you can win a Poly & Oracle Red Bull Racing prize pack valued at A$350

Red Bull Racing just won the Formula 1 drivers and constructors championship in season 2022, with 2 races remaining. Now it is your turn to win, with a giveaway worth A$350.

In 2022, Poly became a proud partner of Oracle Red Bull Racing, the reigning FIA Formula One World Championship-winning team.

To celebrate, Poly is giving away a limited edition Poly & Oracle Red Bull Racing prize pack. This giveaway includes an Oracle Red Bull Racing backpack, a cap, a drink bottle and mug, in addition to a brand-new Poly Sync 10 speakerphone.

The Poly Sync 10 is an all-in-one USB speakerphone, great for use in the home office, particularly if you’re sick of wearing headphones for 8 hours at a time.

On the front of the device, you’ll find easy-to-use touch controls like call answer/end, volume up/down and mute. There’s also an integrated LED strip that changes from green to red to indicate your current call status, great for those in your immediate space.

Poly says the Microphone pickup range is good for up to 1.5 m, which is ideal in room sizes up to 3 m x 3 m.

I love that Poly has designed the product to be IP64 compliant, which provides dust and water-resistance, important if this is going to be on your desk and likely around drinks that occasionally could be spilled.

The device has a really healthy list of compatible platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Cloud, Cisco and more.

To get setup is a breeze, just connect the Poly Sync 10 to a PC using an integrated USB-A cable or included USB-C adapter. From there, your video conferencing software will recognise the device and switch to it, for hassle-free calling.

