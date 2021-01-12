Google’s cloud gaming service Stadia, is coming to LG TVs later this year

Stadia is Google’s game streaming platform that lets you instantly play video games without a console. Today, Stadia is available on your PC, laptop, compatible phone or tablet, or TV with Chromecast Ultra, but that’s set to change later this year.

LG has announced at CES, a new partnership with Google to bring Stadia to the company’s latest webOS smart TVs in the second half of this year.

After Stadia comes to Google TV, LG will be the first TV manufacturer to natively support Stadia gameplay via webOS.

If this trend continues, it will make for an interesting buying decision, if your future gaming platform of choice is only available on select brands of TV. Don’t be surprised if we see Microsoft’s xCloud game streaming service follow a similar route.

The most consumer-friendly approach would be to support both platforms, similar to what we’ve seen with voice assistants, with many TVs now supporting both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Stadia has a growing list of impressive titles including Cyberpunk 2077, Destiny2, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, F1 2020, Hitman 2 and many more. You can see the full list of games here and for US$9.99 that represents great value. Unfortunately Stadia isn’t yet available in Australia, but is expected sometime this year.

LG obviously makes amazing displays and they’re perfect for cloud gaming, assuming you have a decent internet connection.

The state-of-the-art displays offer compelling viewing experience with support for 4K and 5.1 virtual surround sound for Stadia Pro users. Just grab a Stadia controller and you’re ready to play, no additional hardware or game downloads required.

LG plans to launch the new service in the second half of 2021 on LG Smart TVs as a downloadable app from the LG Content Store in countries where Stadia is available.

Games can be purchased individually, or gamers can claim a regular cadence of games to be played for free with a subscription to Stadia Pro, which includes exclusive discounts and games in up to 4K resolution.

Exhilarating gaming with immersive 5.1 channel virtual surround sound and support for up to 4K HDR and 60 FPS makes the Stadia platform a compelling choice for anyone looking for a great gaming experience without the need for a dedicated gaming console.

And when it comes to gaming, it is hard to beat the advanced combination of Stadia and LG OLED TVs. OLED self-lighting pixels help ensure best-in-class HDR picture quality with deep blacks and extremely accurate colours.