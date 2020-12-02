Got a Sony TV? You might be able to get the Apple TV app

Sony announced today that customers can now access the Apple TV app on Sony smart TVs to enjoy Apple TV+, Apple TV channels, new and popular movies, and personalised and curated recommendations.

Naturally, if you’re a Sony TV owner and Apple TV+ subscriber, you’d be quite excited by this announcement. Now for the fine print. The app is only coming to select Sony Smart TVs, which means it’s a bit of a roll of the dice as to whether you have the right model.

We’ve seen this happen fairly frequently with apps for TVs and although very frustrating we don’t get comprehensive support, there can often be a good reason for it.

All digital subscription apps for video use some level of digital encryption to ensure the content is extracted and reproduced. This encryption requires a hardware chip to do the decoding and depending on which format is used, you may not have a compatible chip in your TV. It sucks, but the fact there’s a hardware rationalisation for this, may make it a little easier to understand.

The Apple TV app will launch on Sony TV models including Z8H, A8H, X95H, X80H, Z9G, A9G, X95G, X85G, Z9F and A9F during the month of December.

The Apple TV app will begin rolling out today in Australia on Sony’s X9000H series via a software update.

The Apple TV app brings together all the ways to watch shows and movies in one place. The app features Apple TV+; Apple’s new video subscription service offering original shows, movies and documentaries from the world’s most creative storytellers, including “Morning Wars,” “See,” “Defending Jacob,” “Ted Lasso,” “Greyhound,” “The Banker,” “Boys State” and “Beastie Boys Story.”

Also on the Apple TV app, you can subscribe to Apple TV channels, such as 10 All Access, Acorn TV and Mubi, and watch ad-free and on demand, directly on the Apple TV app.

Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using their personal Apple ID and password.

“We are thrilled to be offering the Apple TV app on our latest Sony X9000H series, with plans to roll out the app further on select models by the end of the year. The Apple TV app will open up an even bigger world of entertainment, allowing customers to enjoy Apple TV+, Apple TV channels and more, in addition to a whole range of entertainment apps available on our smart TVs.” Aki Hosoda, Head of TV, Sony ANZ

Sony’s smart TVs provide users with easy access to a range of content and services. With Sony’s best-in-class family of X1 processors, TRILUMINOS Display and immersive sound features, customers can experience content just as the creator intended with the Apple TV app.

Sony’s smart TV users can browse the Apple TV app to buy or rent thousands of movies and TV shows, including titles available in 4K HDR and with Dolby Atmos, as well as enjoy personalised and curated recommendations, and access their library of movie and TV show purchases from Apple.

Select Sony TVs also support AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

With AirPlay 2, customers can effortlessly play videos and other content from their iPhone, iPad or Mac directly to their smart TV.

HomeKit allows customers to easily and securely control Sony’s smart TVs using the Home app or by asking Siri on their Apple devices.

You can subscribe to Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app on Sony’s smart TVs, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms, including at tv.apple.com/au, for $7.99 per month.

For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch or Mac can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free.

If you want it now, you may need to check for new firmware and to get it now, a manual update is available for download from sony.com.au.