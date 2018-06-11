Here’s everything Microsoft announced at E3 this year #XboxE3

Microsoft have just finished on stage at E3 and their press conference this year, was once again packed full of announcements including new and updated titles on the platform. It's clear that developers are now fully able to take advantage of the extra hardware available in the Xbox One X, because these games look incredible. Most of them are arriving later this year, with the occasional one (looking at you Crackdown 3) that is slated for 2019.
We've collated all of the trailers for the game announcements below, just scroll down and enjoy.
Halo Infinite
The Master Chief returns in Halo Infinite – the next chapter of the legendary franchise. Developed by 343 Industries and created with our new Slipspace Engine. This thrilling engine demo provides a glimpse into the future of the Halo franchise, leading it into new and unexpected directions. The game will be available on both Xbox One and Windows 10.
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
From the creators of the multi-award winning "Ori and the Blind Forest" comes the highly anticipated sequel: "Ori and the Will of the Wisps.” Embark on an adventure with all new combat and customization options while exploring a vast, exotic world encountering larger than life enemies and challenging puzzles. Seek help from discoverable allies on your path to unravel Ori's true destiny.
Discover more at xbox.com/ori.
Crackdown 3
Homing rocket launchers, vortex cannons and transforming vehicles. Get ready to step up your boom and play as Terry Crews' Commander Jaxon in Crackdown 3.
Coming February 2019.
Sea of Thieves: Cursed Sails and Forsaken Shores
Sea of Thieves' world continues to evolve in the wake of The Hungering Deep. Over the next few months, Cursed Sails and Forsaken Shores will deliver new features, declare new challenges and demonstrate new threats. At E3 2018, we ask what details the Order of Souls can sift from the latest omens.
Coming summer 2018.
Forza Horizon 4
For the first time in the racing and driving genre, experience dynamic seasons in a shared open-world. Explore beautiful scenery, collect over 450 cars, and become a Horizon Superstar in historic Britain. Pre-order the Ultimate Edition and get 4-day early access, two expansion packs, Car Pass, VIP Membership, and more! Xbox One and Windows 10 Exclusive.
PUBG DLC
Celebrate the present and peek into the future of PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS. With new ways to play and new environments on the horizon, there’s never been a better time to drop in. PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS is a 4K UHD, Xbox One X Enhanced title.
More info at https://www.xbox.com/pubg
Gears of War 5
In Gears 5 as Kait, journey across the biggest, most beautiful Gears world ever created. Play solo or with a friend in local split-screen co-op, or online co-op and experience every mode in 4K Ultra HD resolution with stunning HDR at a smooth 60 frames per second. Coming in 2019. Xbox One and Windows 10 exclusive. Available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.
TUNIC
TUNIC is an action adventure about a tiny fox in a big world. Explore the wilderness, discover spooky ruins, and fight terrible creatures from long ago.
Visit TUNICGAME.com
Devil May Cry 5
Coming to Xbox One in Spring 2019 with Xbox One X Enhanced, HDR, and 4K capabilities! The devil you know returns in the most over the top, technically advanced, utterly insane action experience of this generation.
Session
Heavily inspired by the golden era and skate culture of the late 90s/early 2000s, Project: Session is all about authenticity and creativity. Freedom of expression is the core of skateboarding so players shouldn't have to worry about how many point their tricks are worth. Instead, Session offers a unique control scheme that gives players full control.
Gears POP!
Gears of War and Funko POP! join forces to bring a new Gears game to mobile devices for the first time.
Coming in 2019.
Cuphead DLC
In Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, Cuphead and Mugman are joined by Ms. Chalice for a DLC add-on adventure on a brand new island! With new weapons, new charms, and Ms. Chalice's brand new abilities, take on a new cast of multi-faceted, screen-filling bosses to assist Chef Saltbaker in Cuphead's final challenging quest.
Captain Spirit
In The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit, you play as Chris, an ordinary 10-year old boy who dreams of being a super hero. Chris has a big imagination that will take him on all sorts of adventures, but on this particular Saturday something truly extraordinary will happen to him... This stand-alone adventure that will also give you a glimpse into what the brand-new story and characters of Life is Strange 2 will be... but only if you're clever enough to piece the clues together!
Jump Force
Universes collide as legendary manga heroes and villains are transported to our reality. Massive battles fill epic locales as good and evil clashes, while humankind hangs in the balance.
Coming in 2019.
Just Cause 4
It's time to bring the thunder. Just Cause 4 by Avalanche Studios and Square Enix is coming to Xbox One December 4th 2018. Set in the fictional South American World of Solis, Just Cause 4 takes the series incredible destruction and unique physics to a whole new level with the introduction of Extreme Weather. Rico Rodriquez returns with his trademark parachute, wingsuit and of course, grapple hook, which is now massively enhanced and fully customisable.
We Happy Few
After debuting as an Xbox Game Preview title at the 2016 Xbox E3 Briefing, “We Happy Few” 1.0, which includes an all-new narrative and community-driven improvements, will launch on Xbox One and Xbox One X (with 4K and HDR support) on August 10, 2018. “We Happy Few” is a narrative-driven action adventure game set in a drug-fuelled, retrofuturistic 1960s England. Uncover the mystery of Wellington Wells as you play through the interwoven narratives of three moderately terrible citizens trying to escape from a lifetime of cheerful denial.
Microsoft also had news on the success of the growing Xbox Game Pass subscription service, as well as Xbox Live Gold and Indie development program ID@Xbox.
Xbox Game Pass
Xbox Live Gold
ID@Xbox
If you missed Microsoft's E3 Press Conference this year, the whole this available on-demand in 4K. The action starts just before the 1 hour mark into the video, so skip ahead, grab a coffee and watch the whole thing. For more information, head to https://news.xbox.com