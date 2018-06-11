Here’s everything Microsoft announced at E3 this year #XboxE3

Microsoft have just finished on stage at E3 and their press conference this year, was once again packed full of announcements including new and updated titles on the platform. It's clear that developers are now fully able to take advantage of the extra hardware available in the Xbox One X, because these games look incredible. Most of them are arriving later this year, with the occasional one (looking at you Crackdown 3) that is slated for 2019.

We've collated all of the trailers for the game announcements below, just scroll down and enjoy.