Here’s some of the best Black Friday Deals with 27 – 62% off technology

This year, it seems companies are really getting behind Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in a way we’ve never seen before. Maybe its an attempt to ramp up sales ahead of Christmas on the back of a couple of difficult years, but whatever the motivation, the consumer is the big winner here.

While the inbox is full of ‘deals’ I think those getting serious about Black Friday and Cyber Monday are offering big discounts of 30% or more. Below is our aggregate list of great deals you should review before going shopping this weekend and don’t forget, that if you are buying a gift for Christmas, you need to get that done now to ensure a chance of delivery before Christmas.

LG C1 65″ Self Lit OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

$2,888 (27% off)

Available from JB HiFI

Echo (4th Gen) | With premium sound, smart home hub, and Alexa | Charcoal

$74.00 (50% off)

Available from Amazon

Tile Starter Pack (Australian Spirit) 1 Mate, 1 Slim

$19.99 (62% off)

Available from Tile

HERO10 BLACK + Accessories Bundle, Inc. 1-year GoPro Subscription

$599.95 (49% off)

Available from GoPro

LEGO Technic Off-Road Buggy

$99.50 (50% off)

Available from BigW

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner

$599.00 (40% off)

Available from Catch.com.au

Dell Inspiron 15 2-in-1 Laptop

$1,621.99 (45% off)

Available from Dell

LIFX Avid Gamer Lighting Bundle

$259.97 (54% off)

Available from LIFX

Let us know in the comments if you found any great Black Friday Deals.

