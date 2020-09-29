Hisense brings a 4K 100″ Laser TV to Australia, just in time for Bathurst

If you’re on the hunt for a large-screen TV, then Hisense may have just what you’re after. Today the company announced the Australian launch of the Hisense 100L5F Laser TV.

This new short-throw Laser TV is massive at 100″, creating one of the most immersive cinema experiences possible in your home. This couldn’t be better timing, with sports fans now firmly focused on one of the nation’s largest sporting events, the Bathurst 1000. The 2020 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 is on from the 15th to the 18th of October.

The new Hisense 100L5F Laser TV will be available to purchase from major retailers across Australia from the start of October. This includes the console and 100″ screen which as you could probably guess, doesn’t come cheap at A$6,999.00.

Adaptable viewing

With a specially designed ambient light rejection screen (ALR), surrounding lighting won’t wash out content being played, ensuring images are bright and crisp images and that every seat is the best seat in the house.

Powered by a sleek, black, convenient table-top unit, the Laser TV console is very compact and can be installed effortlessly and easily just 29 centimetres from the wall. This avoids the need to ceiling-mount a projector, and thanks to the Automatic Geometric Correction the TV will take care of the keystone setting to ensure your image is perfect.

Safe viewing is also ensured as the 100-inch screen is Low Blue Light Content Certified, which means users can enjoy the content at a short viewing distance as close as 3 meters without the risk of eye strain.

“Our latest Laser TV offering, the Hisense 100L5F Laser TV, is a convenient table-top solution that sits at as little as 29 centimetres from the wall. The 100-inch screen with ambient light rejection technology allows the Laser TV to display the brightest and clear images in a variety of room conditions. There is nothing quite like kicking back and watching a movie, documentary, or even the footy on a big screen to escape to another time or place. Not only is the innovative console packed with leading technologies, including Hisense’s intuitive VIDAA Smart TV operating system, it also comes with a larger-than-life 100-inch screen included, making it easy for Aussies to create their own cinema experience at home.” Head of Marketing for Hisense Australia, Andre Iannuzzi

Impressive image quality and sound

Hisense’s L5 Laser TV boasts a 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser Engine and utilises an X-Fusion Laser Light Source, which work together to generate sharp, precise and bright images in stunning detail while avoiding unwanted light dispersion, creating a more natural viewing experience.

Further enhancing image quality, the Laser TV features Digital Light Processing (DLP) Technology – a leading cinema projection technology – which delivers extraordinarily crisp and clear images in a shorter timeframe. This is bolstered by HDR10 with HLG decoding that enhances depth, detail and vibrancy, as well as Wide Colour Gamut, which helps create true-to-life colours as the creator intended it.

Fast moving images are also smooth and clear thanks to Smooth Motion technology – perfect for action movies, while the TV also features dedicated Sports and Game modes, promising uninterrupted and optimised viewing for footy lovers or gamers.

The 100L5F Laser TV comes embedded with front-firing speakers for superior audio performance. This, coupled with Dolby Atmos, will fill the room with sound to deliver an all-encompassing cinematic experience that makes viewers feel as though they are in the thick of the action.

Smarts as standard

Equipped with the latest iteration of Hisense’s proprietary VIDAA operating system, VIDAA U4, the 100L5F Laser TV includes all of the features Hisense customers have come to expect and enjoy in their Smart TVs, such as an easy-to-use interface that leverages artificial intelligence and intuitive

voice control. Users can easily navigate popular apps via the television’s in-built Amazon Alexa and universal search functionality, without requiring a third-party device.

Not only will viewers have access to endless hours of entertainment via an array of streaming services such as Stan, Netflix, Prime Video, and ABC iView, they will also have the option of using the 100L5F for free-to-air TV viewing thanks to its built-in TV tuner; a feature that sets it apart from conventional projectors on the market.

Full specifications

100-inch screen included

Ambient Light Rejecting Screen

Built-in TV tuner

Convenient table-top installation

4K Ultra Short Throw Laser

HDR10 with HLG decoding

Wide Colour Gamut

Smooth Motion

Dolby Atmos Immersive Audio

30W speakers

VIDAA U4

Low Blue Light Content Certified

X-Fusion Laser Light Source

Laser Light Source DLP Technology

Game Mode

Sports Mode

Price and Availability

The Hisense L5 Laser TV will be available to purchase via major retailers across Australia from the start of October, with the extra-large, 100″ screen.

The TV costs A$6,999.00.

For more information, head to http://hisense.com.au/product/100-laser-tv-series-l5