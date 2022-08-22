Is Elon intentionally pricing consumers out of the autonomous market with FSD increasing?

This week, the Tesla community blew up over another impending price rise for Tesla’s FSD software. On the back of the latest FSD Beta build (v10.69) being released, Elon announced on Twitter that the price to buy FSD outright in North America, would increase from US$12,000 to US$15,000 on September 5th.

Many Tesla forums and chatrooms lit up with opposition to yet another price rise for software that is still in development. When people become outraged at these price rises, they typically are considering their own ability to pay for these features, but I think what’s happening here is of a much larger context.

After wide release of FSD Beta 10.69.2, price of FSD will rise to $15k in North America on September 5th.



Current price will be honored for orders made before Sept 5th, but delivered later. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2022 We know Tesla has ambitions to build their own autonomous vehicle and are madly ramping production across their factories (expect another to be announced this year) and while Tesla recently made their 3 millionth vehicle, there’s a lot more on the way.

Tesla is expected to be making around 10 Million cars per year by 2030. To date, there’s around 100,000 people in the FSD Beta program, but there are likely many more that have purchased FSD. Even if that figure is 10x, 1 million consumer vehicles, compared to millions of robotaxis produced every single year, will see a very different structure to how we think of Tesla today.

If Tesla achieves their ambition to iterate their software to the point where these cars can drive themselves, and ultimately become part of a robotaxi network, Tesla as a business will then see those owners who purchased FSD, as competition.

Right now, let’s imagine the average Tesla sells for around US$50,000, but Tesla extracts around 30% gross profit by selling to consumers for profit. In the future, where they make and don’t sell dedicated robotaxis, their wholesale cost to produce that similar vehicle could be as low as $30,000 or even less.

This means a Tesla-made robotaxi would need to make just $30,000 in revenue, then everything else is profit, for the life of the vehicle.

As uncomfortable as this is to think about for owners who’ve effectively funded the development of FSD, I think we are rapidly approaching the point where Tesla is intentionally pricing regular owners out of the market. As an interim measure, Tesla is likely to continue to offer FSD as a subscription to the more than 1.5 Million+ vehicles with HW3 and above.

If you’re the average family and look at a potential FSD price of US$15,000, it’s really hard to justify, but if you could go from a two-car garage, to a single-car garage, that equation gets a little easier to understand. The question is, will Tesla continue to be consumer-focused, or chase the much more lucrative robotaxi revenue??