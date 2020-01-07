JBL enters the gaming market with 7 Quantum headsets

The gaming accessory market is already incredibly crowded, but that hasn’t stopped JBL from throwing their hat in the ring with their first gaming product. At CES 2020, JBL unveiled its first-ever headset range and PC speakers designed exclusively for gamers, featuring JBL QuantumSOUND Signature technology.

The JBL Quantum Range delivers immersive audio quality and pinpoint accuracy for a true competitive advantage. From the thrill of tracking enemies in FPS games to engaging in epic MOBA battles, the JBL Quantum Range amplifies victories with the ultimate sound experience that transforms each headset into a crown for the everyday champion.

By having a comprehensive offering of seven headset models, JBL hopes to find a market with everyone from casual to competitive gamers. The range is diverse with wired and wireless models, and entry to professional level.

The JBL Quantum 300, JBL Quantum 400, JBL Quantum 600 and JBL Quantum 800 feature the newest JBL QuantumSURROUND sound technology powered by the JBL QuantumENGINE PC software. This allows gamers to experience virtual worlds in added dimensions with height channels that replicate a much wider, realistic spatial soundstage to facilitate next-generation cinematic game immersion.

The flagship JBL Quantum ONE takes sound even further with exclusive JBL QuantumSPHERE 360TM sound technology that uses proprietary algorithms and integrated head tracking sensors, enabling competitive gamers to hear enemies and movements around them like never before.

“Our world-class team of acoustic engineers delved deep into the gaming arena to define the most accurate soundscape in gaming,” “During the design process, we tested extensively with gamers around the world to develop the most advanced predictive algorithm for the JBL Quantum Range, making every game immersive and every gamer more competitive. Setting a new standard with the finest audio quality, the JBL QuantumSURROUND technology is expertly engineered to outperform the most popular spatial sound technologies available for gaming headsets today.” Ms. Grace Koh, VP and General Manager, Lifestyle Audio Division of Asia Pacific at HARMAN.

The products range start at US$39.35 for Quantum 100, ranging right up to US$299.95 for the flagship Quantum ONE. The top two models in the range offer Active Noise Cancellation.

The full set of tech specs will be available close to the release. The JBL Quantum Range will be available in Australia and New Zealand in 2020 and local prices are still to be announced.

You can find more information on the JBL Quantum Range can be found at JBLQuantum.comhttps://JBLQuantum.com.