Kensington made sweet Surface Studio-style dock for the Surface Pro

You’ve all heard of Kensington right? They’re the people that make that hardware port that help to physically secure valuable electronics, usually in public areas. They’ve just created a new docking station for the Surface Pro, known as the SD7000 Dual 4K Surface Pro Docking Station.

The cute part is that this looks like a mini version Surface Studio, complete with a hinge to raise or lower the tablet and much like the Microsoft Surface docks, has sides that snap into connect to the ports, enabling you to have outputs sent to dual 4K monitors, keyboards and mice. There’s even a magnetic strip on the left side to store your Surface Pen. Of course the key here is that the dock is secured to the desk, so nobody can run away with your device.

This is one of a very short list of devices that leverage Microsoft’s proprietary Surface Connect technology. While the Surface DJ keyboards never eventuated, this dock is a real device and Kensington have done a great job of the design, offering a small desktop footprint and clean lines.

The SD7000 Dual 4K Surface Pro Docking Station costs US$299.99 and optional Lock Module for it will cost you an extra US$29.99. While not for press, the device was on show at Microsoft’s Inspire conference, happening in Las Vegas right now.

My friend Josh pointed out the irony in skater boy not locking his computer, during a promotional video for the the security-orientated docking station from Kensignton.