Korea following Japan’s lead, to broadcast in 8K

As 8K TVs hit our shelves in a serious way this year, the content sources for 8K remain incredibly limited. If you had an 8K TV in your house today, you’d really be looking at IP-based content to show off what the display is capable of.

In reality that means finding a small part of YouTube and hopefully your internet connection can keep up.

Internationally there’s some different approaches to delivering 8K content and the Japanese-based NHK are really leading the way, already offering a 8K TV channel.

Korea is planning 8K terrestrial broadcast experiments from 2025, and ATSC 1.0 HD switch-off by 2027. #NAB2019 pic.twitter.com/Pchf96VKbJ — 8K Super Hi-Vision (@8kSHV) April 7, 2019

In news overnight, it looks like Korea will follow this path, which begs the question, what’s happening with Australia’s efforts to establish 8K broadcasts? Much of Australia’s TV is HD at best (some is still 720p), A majority of Aussie homes now have a 4K TV in them, with content usually acquired from IP-based streaming services like Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.