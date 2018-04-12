Latest Windows10 Insider build adds Sets for Office, multiple apps, single window

If you’re a Windows Insider and an Office Insider, then Microsoft has something pretty special for you to try out today. The latest Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17643 (Redstone 5) is now available to those who opted into the Skip Ahead branch.

Most of us who use Office will appreciate Sets providing the capability to merge multiple application windows into a single pane. Sets has traditionally been reserved for Windows Store apps and the + in the top left would spawn a new Edge tab, but Sets with Office makes a whole lot more sense.

Sets with Office 365 makes it easy to group, recall, and refresh data sources for all your projects. Whether updating your Excel budget each month with stock prices and credit card expenses, incorporating data from multiple reports and websites into a PowerPoint, or managing citations for your book report in Word, Sets with Office 365 helps you get more done, faster.

Windows Insiders who are also Office Insiders can try out Sets with Office. You must be an Office 365 subscriber running the latest version of the Office 365 desktop apps for the Sets experience to light up.

If you’re not already an Office Insider, you can sign-up here. Additionally, if you’re not an Office 365 subscriber, you can sign-up for a trial here.

Sets Improvements

Sets is now enabled for most desktop (Win32) apps that use a default and non-customized title bar. Apps that customize their title bar will not have Sets (e.g. Paint.exe).

If you’ve opened a Microsoft Edge window within Sets, you can now drag that tab around within the set, as well as drop it in another Sets window. Dragging between a Sets window and a standalone Microsoft Edge window does not yet work.

Note: Microsoft has identified there can be some weird behaviour (this is still a dev build) with some insiders possibly seeing Sets disappear temporarily after installing this build. Sets should return in 1-2 days or upon the next reboot of your PC.

There’s plenty of other improvements (and still some things that don’t work) which you can read in detail over on the Windows Insider Blog.