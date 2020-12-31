LG is bringing an 86″ 8K QNED Mini LED TV to a very different looking CES in 2021

The Consumer Electronics Show CES 2021 will be an online-only event, in stark contrast to the regular Las Vegas takeover that happens each January.

Ahead of the event, LG has announced they’ll be bringing their latest TV tech, Mini LEDs, to the show.

The TV industry is great at creating new acronyms, with OLED, QLED and now QNED.

The new QNED Mini LED TVs gets its name thanks to quantum dot and NanoCell technologies with Mini LEDs as the light source, brightness and contrast are far superior to that of conventional LG LCD televisions.

With OLED at the top-end of the LG TV offering, with its self-lit pixels and independent dimming control, the arrival of the LG QNED Mini LED TVs offers a compelling option for consumers.

Thanks to a new panel structure enhanced by the company’s advanced Mini LED backlighting, these new TVs deliver a truly immersive viewing experience within the LCD space.

As the first TVs to combine quantum dot and NanoCell technology in one product, LG QNED TVs produce incredibly accurate colours while the advanced LED backlight offers enhanced contrast and deeper blacks, for vibrant and realistic images.

With a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, these TVs render motion smoothly and more naturally and should be a favourite for anyone with a next-gen console.

The LG Mini LED backlighting technology on the 86″ 8K QNED model comprises up to almost 30,000 tiny LEDs that produce peak brightness and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 when paired with up to nearly 2,500 dimming zones and advanced local dimming technology. This results in a high level of HDR image quality and colour accuracy through excellent contrast and a wide colour gamut. For life-like images that seem to shed the confines of the screen and enter the viewer’s space, LG QNED Mini LED is the latest in LG LCD TV technology.

“Our new QNED series is a premium home entertainment option that expands and improves the LCD TV space and gives consumers another terrific viewing choice. These TVs deliver an experience that set them apart from other LCD TVs and speak to our commitment to innovation and pushing the standard forward.” Nam Ho-jun, senior vice president of R&D at LG’s Home Entertainment Company.

LGs 2021 line-up of TVs will include 10 new 4K and 8K models covering a wide range of large screen sizes up to 86″.

The flagship 86″ LG 8K QNED TV will be on display in LG’s virtual exhibition booth during CES 2021 starting January 11.