LG’s 2021 8K QNED MiniLED TVs are here, just be prepared to pay up for the best

LG Electronics Australia announced the local availability of the 2021 QNED MiniLED TV range today. This includes one 4K model, but the star of this year is really the two 8K options. LG is offering Australian consumers a premium LED/LCD viewing experience in big screen sizes including 65″, 75″ and 86″.

While many of us have 4K displays in our homes, if money is no object and you want the best quality available, then 8K is where we’re headed and if you want that in 2021, you’ll need to pay up for it. The 8K prices start at $4,799 for the 65″ model which comparatively isn’t bad for an 8K display, but if you want the top end, that 86″ will set you back ten large at an RRP of A$10,799.

After being first showcased earlier this year, the LG QNED MiniLED TV lineup is the company’s premium LED/LCD TV range that combines the power of Mini LED panels with Quantum Dot and NanoCell technologies to deliver improved blacks, more accurate colour reproduction and great contrast.

Furthermore, the LG QNED MiniLED TV range offers a sleek and slim exterior, optimised for wall mounting and set to enhance any home interior.

“LG QNED MiniLED TVs will enrich the everyday lives of our customers, whether they enjoy movies, sports or gaming. Combining the best of both Quantum Dot and NanoCell colour technologies with the advantages of MiniLED backlights, our QNED MiniLED TVs are a new addition to our innovative home entertainment range and offer Australians a new and improved LED/LCD TV range in big screen sizes. “As we spend more time at home, it is clear that Australians are continuing to invest in upgrading the home entertainment experience for their houses and we’re proud to offer them a new premium viewing option.” Tony Brown, Marketing Manager for Home Entertainment at LG Electronics Australia

Ultimate innovation in LED/LCD technology

LG QNED MiniLED TV models use thousands of Mini LED lights to deliver bright and clear images, with between 960 to 2,400 individual dimming zones, depending on the model. This delivers precise backlight control and ultra-high contrast ratios.

For example, the LG 86-inch 8K QNED TV (86QNED99) is backlit by approximately 28,000 LED lights, arranged to create 2,400 local dimming zones to help deliver a better contrast ratio than LG NanoCell and UHD TVs. The result is a greater level of contrast and brightness with more accurate colour reproduction than LG UHD and LG NanoCell LED/LCD TVs.

Upgraded viewing experience with Real 8K

Consumers can experience the LG 8K QNED Mini LED TVs (QNED99, QNED96) thanks to LG Real 8K. Combining high pixel density with Quantum Dot NanoCell technology plus Mini LED, the LG 8K QNED TVs deliver picture quality that needs to be seen to believed.

Big screen entertainment

As the pinnacle of LG LED/LCD TV viewing experiences at home, the LG QNED MiniLED TV range includes large screen sizes that help bring to life, the atmosphere and excitement of sporting events.

Offering big screen sizes of 65-, 75- and 86-inches, avid sports fans will have the best seat in the house with a full stadium atmosphere at home while enjoying rich, accurate colours. In addition, the Sports Alert feature enables users to receive notifications about key moments before, during and after games for sports such as the Rugby Union, Premier League, NBA and NFL.

Amplifying the viewing experience even further is the α9 (Alpha) Gen4 and α7 (Alpha) Gen4 AI processors, which integrate deep learning technology to upscale picture so content looks sharp and detailed on screen. LG QNED MiniLED TV users will have access to content streaming apps they know and love, such as Netflix, Disney+, Stan, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, Optus Sport and more.

Users can enjoy the benefits of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos titles available via select content streaming services, thanks to Dolby Vision IQ, which intelligently adjusts for content and lighting conditions to deliver professionally mastered vision and sound into consumers’ homes.

A world of connectivity

LG QNED MiniLED TV users will still experience the same connectivity capabilities featured across the broader LG 2021 TV range, including the new LG webOS 6.0 interface and voice connectivity via LG ThinQ, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa platforms.

With fast access to apps as well as simple content discovery, the new LG webOS 6.0 interface paired with the 2021 Magic Remote is easy to navigate. Meanwhile, users will experience an intuitive AI experience with LG ThinQ, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, using natural language commands to control TV functions and access their favourite content.

The LG QNED MiniLED TV range RRP pricing includes:

Model Size Price (RRP) QNED99 8K 86-inch $10,799 75-inch $7,799 65-inch $5,759 QENED96 8K 75-inch $5,999 65-inch $4,799 QNED91 4K 86-inch $8,399 75-inch $5,999 65-inch $4,679

The LG QNED Mini LED TV range is available now at leading retailers. For more info, check out: https://www.lg.com/au/qned-tvs