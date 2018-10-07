Linux has a developer kill switch that may be pulled after outrage over Code of Conduct

The Linux kernel is the base platform on which desktop and mobile operating systems like Android are built on top of. It also runs on lots of networking gear and as IoT has entered our lives, even home appliances are running the Linux kernel.

Right now the Linux community is divided over an updated Code of Conduct. The biggest sticking point is the suggestion that code submissions would see politics, not absolute code-quality be the determiner of a successful or unsuccessful commit.

Being open-source, many developers and companies have taken Linux and build products (and businesses) on top of it, but hidden inside that kernel code, lies a kill switch in the form of developer’s copyright over their code. Contributed under a GPL 2.0 licence, if a developer chooses to revoke their code, they could, should a team of developers do that at the same time, it could break products and services that we all use.

The new Code of Conduct arrives as Linux founder Linus Torvalds has stepped down from the project.

An open letter posted to the Linux Kernel Mailing List encourages project contributors that have been banned under the new COC, to do just that, pull their code together. In doing so, this code could no longer be used, or those who do, would be open to being sued for doing so under Copyright law.

