Luxaflex adds Voice Assistant support so you can control your blinds with your voice

Home automation is one of those things you see in movies, or in a swanky hotel and wish you had at home. In reality, even in 2019, not many of us have achieved that futuristic nervana where controlling the house is easy.

Now Luxaflex are enabling at least out blinds to be voice activated through a new partnership.

As home voice assistants become more common, it’s now not uncommon to hear people yell “Hey Google” across the room. Hunter Douglas is the company behind the window coverings brand Luxaflex Window Fashions and they’ve just announced a partnership alongside the software of.

The brands innovative wireless operating system, PowerView Motorisation, is now compatible with Apple HomeKit, enabling more personalised and convenient living in the fast-paced digital age as the intelligent system allows users to control most Luxaflex window treatments with a simple tap in the Apple Home app, by asking Siri, or using iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac or HomePod.

Enabling users to program their blinds to operate on their own throughout the day, the PowerView App is used to create scenes with pre-programmed blind positions, such as raising to greet the dawn, readjusting to deflect the hot afternoon sun, or closing at night to create a private retreat.

The Scenes can be programmed to personalised settings such as “movie time” or “good morning” which can be activated by asking Siri on Apple devices, as well as on the PowerView App, and will automatically bring the window coverings to the desired height.

Adding HomeKit compatibility to PowerView Motorisation, allows homeowners to create their own smart environment that works with their lifestyle and gives them the power to control their home’s privacy, light and heat in the easiest way possible.

PowerView Motorisation is also compatible with other popular smart home systems such as Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant, Control4 and Savant.