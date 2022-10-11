Meta announce Quest 2 Pro, a VR headset that costs A$2,449.99

Overnight, Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta’s latest virtual reality headset, Quest 2 Pro. This new model builds on a successful platform, but as the ‘Pro’ label suggests, is the best version, with the highest specs and naturally, that comes with a premium price.

The Quest 2 Pro costs A$2,449.99, a significant jump from the Quest 2 which is currently available on Amazon for A$629.99. So given the price difference, what do you get for your extra money?

The Meta Quest Pro comes with all the goods and then some, so you can start working, creating and collaborating – Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers, charging dock with rapid USB-C power adapter, ten advanced VR/MR sensors, 256 GB storage, 12 GB RAM and a Snapdragon XR2+ Qualcomm processor.

During the Meta Connect keynote, we saw Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella who explained you’ll be able to access Microsoft 365 and even Windows 365 virtual desktop in Meta.

There’s also the ability to run multiple windows, you can pop open multiple resizable screens to organise tasks, work on new ideas, stream podcasts, news feeds or playlists, or simply message with friends. It’s never been easier to multitask.

With self-tracking controllers that are balanced to hold and provide TruTouch haptic feedback, and precision pinch for fine control, VR has never felt this intuitive and second nature – it’s like the controllers are natural extensions of your hands in VR.

Typically the headset and controllers have allowed tracking of your head and hands, but Meta wants to give that avatar a much better feeling of reality, which would include facial expressions and even legs. To be able to track the legs, you need cameras and these are obviously in the headset, but also in the new controller.

It’s a bold new price point for the Meta Quest 2 Pro, let us know if the comments if you’re pre-ordering. Estimated delivery is soon, Friday 28th of October.