Mother’s Day idea: Arlo Ultra security cameras to protect the home

Still stuck on what to buy mum? Then here’s an idea.. an Arlo Ultra, one of the best quality security cameras on the market. With only a few weeks to go, you better get this year’s present sorted, to say thankyou.

If your mum needs to secure her home, then it’s hard to get passed Arlo’s very slick, high-quality solution. Featuring 4K video quality with HDR, enhanced colour night vision, auto-zoom and tracking and a 180 degree wide angle view.

Chances are your mum has worked incredibly hard to buy her own home and protecting it against potential intruders is an important investment in securing that property. Mum can check in at home, or receive and respond to Arlo Smart alerts on her phone. It’s also a great tool to monitor pets if mum prefers to spend your inheritance and head off on holidays often.

Given the design, it’ll blend in well with the design of most homes, and the wire-free installation means placement is simple and easy and getting the shot just right is possible thanks to a multi-axis mount.

If your mum already has home voice assistants like Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant, she’ll be happy to discover the Arlo Ultra is compatible. That means if your mum has a smart display like an Echo Show, you can ask it to show you the live stream from the Arlo cameras.

This is the part where you ask yourself how much you love your mum, because the best camera quality comes at a price, that price is RRP A$1,049.00 for the 2-camera system.